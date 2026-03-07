Jeep’s 85th Anniversary Editions skip one of the brand’s coolest features

Jeep is expanding its 85th Anniversary program to four additional models, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer and Compass, but the new celebratory editions will not carry over one of the most distinctive features introduced on the Wrangler and Gladiator versions that launched the initiative back in January: the tartan plaid seat pattern.

The omission is worth noting because the plaid upholstery had quickly become one of the most talked-about elements of the original Anniversary package, giving the Wrangler and Gladiator editions a character that resonated with buyers who appreciated the nod to heritage-inspired design. Its absence from the Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer and Compass editions suggests Jeep views the plaid treatment as something more closely tied to the identity of its two most rugged nameplates rather than a brand-wide Anniversary signature, a choice that may disappoint some customers hoping for a consistent aesthetic thread across the full lineup.

What the four new models do share with their predecessors is a coordinated exterior treatment built around Steel Oxide wheels and Agave Blue graphics, visual cues designed to make the Anniversary editions immediately recognizable on the road. Inside, Jeep has opted for Mayan Gold contrast stitching and dedicated sill plates in Blue Agave and Mayan Gold tones, a combination that establishes its own identity but lacks the visual punch that the tartan fabric brought to the Wrangler and Gladiator interiors.

The expansion of the Anniversary program also coincides with a milestone for the Compass, which marks ten years since the launch of its second generation, adding a layer of significance to its inclusion in the celebratory lineup. On the powertrain side, Jeep has not released full specifications for the new editions, though the Cherokee 85th Anniversary is expected to be offered with the hybrid system built around the 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing approximately 210 horsepower and 312 Nm of torque, while the Grand Wagoneer should retain the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six rated at around 420 horsepower and 635 Nm.

The original Wrangler and Gladiator Anniversary editions, based on the Sport S trim, had set the tone for the program with bronze tow hooks, 17-inch Steel Oxide wheels, body-color fender flares and a richer equipment list alongside the now-absent plaid seats. That Jeep is extending the initiative across four more nameplates indicates the Anniversary effort is serving a broader commercial purpose within the brand’s 2026 strategy, particularly as several models in the range undergo significant updates simultaneously.

CEO Bob Broderdorf has tied the celebrations to Jeep’s long-standing relationship with its customer base, a connection he traces to the original Willys of 1941, while the scale of the program stands in sharp contrast to the quieter centennial treatment Chrysler applied to the Pacifica last year.