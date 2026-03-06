Jeep marks 85 years of 4×4 heritage with special edition models

Jeep turns 85 and is building a broad program around the anniversary that includes special editions, initiatives dedicated to the community and the return of some of the configurations most appreciated by the brand’s enthusiasts.

Jeep celebrates 85 years with special editions and new Wrangler models

The centerpiece is the Twelve 4 Twelve project, which will introduce a new Wrangler special edition every month throughout 2026. Opening the series is the return of the Wrangler Moab 392 with the HEMI engine, a decision that speaks directly to customers who remain strongly connected to Jeep’s off-road identity and brings back one of the most requested mechanical combinations of recent years. At the same time, the Convoy program focuses on the Gladiator and aims to highlight the pickup as an open-air vehicle capable of combining everyday versatility with strong off-road capability.

On the celebratory edition front, Jeep has unveiled 85th Anniversary versions of the Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer and Compass, joining those already introduced for Wrangler and Gladiator. The models feature Steel Oxide wheels, Agave Blue badges, Mayan Gold interior stitching and coordinated trim accents, details that serve as a visual tribute without altering the technical substance of the vehicles.

CEO Bob Broderdorf connected the celebrations to the brand’s historical trajectory, recalling the journey that began with the 1941 Willys and continued through milestones such as the 1949 Willys Wagon, one of the first vehicles to combine four-wheel drive with an all-steel body; the 1963 Wagoneer, often considered the first modern SUV; the Quadra-Trac system introduced in 1973; the 1984 Cherokee, which helped define the modern SUV segment; and the 1993 Grand Cherokee, which marked Jeep’s entry into the premium market.

According to Broderdorf, the brand’s evolution has always been guided by constant dialogue with its customers, allowing Jeep to maintain its original mission of building vehicles capable of tackling almost any condition without compromise.

Completing the lineup of expected launches for 2026 is the Recon, which is set to become the brand’s first electric SUV to earn the Trail Rated certification. The model represents Jeep’s most explicit attempt to carry its off-road heritage into the era of electrification, a transition the brand approaches with a reputation in the 4×4 segment that few competitors can match.