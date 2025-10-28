Jeep Wrangler will soon say goodbye to Europe: the Recon will take its place

The Jeep Wrangler is preparing to say goodbye to the European market. According to Auto Express UK, orders for the famous American off-roader will be closed by the end of 2025, while final deliveries are scheduled for the first half of 2026. This closes a historic chapter for one of the brand’s most iconic models, which will make way for the new Jeep Recon, a 100% electric off-roader designed to inherit its legacy in a sustainable key.

“There are several regulations that affect the Wrangler’s compatibility with the European region,” explained Marco Montepeloso, Jeep Europe Product Planning Manager. “New safety rules coming into force in 2026 will require equipment difficult to integrate on the current model.”

Despite the recent restyling introducing new ADAS systems, such as fatigue detection and side rock rails for greater protection, the Wrangler will not be able to meet future European safety requirements. Strict emissions regulations also influenced the decision: the 2.0 turbo gasoline GME-T4 engine emits up to 269 g/km of CO₂, a value now unsustainable for the Old Continent market.

Taking up the baton will be the Jeep Recon, the new electric model debuting in 2026, now confirmed after some months of uncertainty. Montepeloso describes it as “a modern off-roader, capable of combining Jeep’s adventurous spirit with zero-emission technology.” Based on the STLA Large platform, the Recon will maintain the brand’s authentic off-road capabilities, but with a more urban and contemporary design. With this transition, Jeep opens a new chapter in its European history, focusing on a fully electrified range that will include Avenger, Compass, Wagoneer S and, indeed, the Recon.

The Wrangler, instead, will continue its career in key markets like the United States, where over 150,000 units were sold in 2024, and where the 4xe plug-in hybrid version remains one of the most requested.

Already in 2023, former Jeep CEO Christian Meunier had anticipated that the next generation Wrangler will be completely battery-powered, with a possible debut around 2027. Stellantis, for now, maintains maximum secrecy on details, but it is certain that the off-road icon is preparing to be reborn, this time powered by volts rather than gasoline, without giving up its legendary DNA.