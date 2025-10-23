Jeep Recon: the CEO clarifies the future of the electric SUV

Despite the general slowdown in the electric car market and Stellantis’ recent decision to halt production of the Ram 1500 REV, Jeep has confirmed that the Recon EV remains in the plans. First presented as a concept in 2022, the production version is now officially in development, with the goal of reaching the market in spring 2026.

Brand CEO Bob Broderdorf reiterated that the Recon represents a fundamental piece in the brand’s electrification strategy, emphasizing Jeep’s desire to continue investing in electric despite a constantly evolving global context.

In an interview with Motor Trend, Broderdorf confirmed that the project is already in an advanced phase: “We have a fantastic car. We’ve already built it. We should sell it, we should learn. I don’t know how many there will be, but I’m not that worried.” A statement that suggests a cautious approach, aimed more at gathering field experience than immediately targeting sales volumes.

The Jeep Recon EV will be built at the Toluca, Mexico plant, where the Wagoneer S, Compass and Cherokee will also be assembled. Broderdorf highlighted the plant’s production flexibility, capable of quickly adapting to market demand.

Developed on the STLA Large platform, the Recon will position itself just below the Wrangler in Jeep’s off-road lineup. Final technical specifications have not yet been revealed, but it will likely share part of the mechanics with the Wagoneer S, including the 100.5 kWh battery pack and dual-motor all-wheel drive system. However, to avoid overlapping with the future Wrangler EV, the Recon should offer less than the Wagoneer S‘ 600 HP.

The model’s commercial success will largely depend on its price positioning and actual range. A competitive price list could make it a particularly interesting option for off-road enthusiasts looking for a sustainable alternative, while a high price or performance below expectations would risk limiting its diffusion from the early launch phases.