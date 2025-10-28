Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator under investigation: over 230,000 vehicles at risk in the U.S.

In the United States, over 230,000 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator have come under the lens of the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) after the appearance of several reports linked to instrument cluster problems. The investigation is still in a preliminary phase, but could result in an official recall if investigators confirm the existence of a widespread defect.

Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator under investigation in the United States: possible instrument cluster defect

The Office of Defects Investigations (ODI) launched the procedure after receiving 89 reports from owners, who report instrumentation display malfunctions, in some cases completely shut off while driving. The agency fears that the anomaly could compromise visibility of fundamental data, such as fuel level or safety warnings, increasing the risk of accidents.

In the preliminary report, the ODI emphasizes that a sudden display failure ‘could divert the driver’s attention and cause a potentially dangerous distraction.’ For now, however, no accidents, injuries or fires related to the problem have been reported.

The vehicles involved are the 2020 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, for a total of 232,209 units. This is not the first time the brand has faced similar issues: in September 2024 Jeep had already recalled 32,000 units for a malfunction of the 3.5-inch central display, caused by a short circuit.

According to some internal sources, Stellantis will try to avoid a large-scale recall, which would entail significant costs and potential image damage. The investigation will continue in the coming weeks: only then will we know if Jeep will have to proceed with an official corrective action or if the matter can be resolved with targeted interventions.