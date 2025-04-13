Jeep launches limited edition “Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Power Side Step”

Jeep Wrangler limited edition equipped with the new “Power Side Step” accessory. When the door is opened, the side step extends, making it easier to get in and out. Accessories that normally cost about 300,000 yen are now available as standard for the special price of 100,000 yen

Jeep Wrangler Sahara Power Side Step for Japan

Stellantis Japan Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hitoshi Narita) will launch a limited-edition model of Jeep’s all-terrain vehicle, the Wrangler (Jeep Wrangler Sahara Power Side Step), in a limited run of 100 units, at authorized Jeep dealers nationwide beginning Friday, April 11. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is 8,490,000 yen (including tax).



The “Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Power Side Step” is a limited edition vehicle based on the Unlimited Sahara trim of the Wrangler is equipped with a new accessory, the “Power Side Step.” The “power side step” is a feature that allows the side step to extend when the door is opened, making it easier for passengers to enter and exit the vehicle. When the door is closed, the contents are stored in the lower part of the body side step.

This limited-edition car is equipped with an electric side step, normally priced around 300,000 yen, but the price increase has been limited to only 100,000 yen. Two body colors are available: black and bright white. See the product website for more details. URL: https://www.jeep-japan.com/special_models/wrangler_unlimited_sahara_power_side_step.html

The Jeep Wrangler’s success

The Jeep Wrangler, direct heir to the legendary Willys, has achieved global icon status in the off-road world. Its enduring success is based on a combination of authentic off-road capability, distinctive design and constant evolution to meet the needs of a diverse global market. This strategy includes the introduction of new technologies, upgraded engines, and the creation of specific equipment and limited series designed for various international markets.

The announcement of the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Power Side Step for Japan is an example of this focus on local markets.

At the same time, the recognition obtained in Brazil, where the Wrangler Rubicon benefited from a recent restyling that affected the aesthetics and interior, and the award as the SUV with the lowest depreciation in 2025, testify to the solidity of its value over time. This high resale value reflects consumer confidence in its capabilities and reliability, especially in off-roading, as confirmed by Trail Rated certification and the Rock-Trac all-wheel drive system.

Jeep’s strategy of launching limited editions and tailoring the Wrangler model to the specific tastes of different markets demonstrates a deep understanding of global automotive market dynamics. Such initiatives not only keep interest in the model alive but also reinforce its image as a multifaceted vehicle capable of evolving while keeping its original essence intact.

The introduction of new interior features and styling updates testify to an ongoing commitment to combining off-road tradition with modern demands for comfort and technology. In sum, the success of the Jeep Wrangler lies in its ability to balance an iconic heritage with continuous transformation, allowing it to remain a major player in the global automotive landscape, successfully adapting to the particularities of each market in which it is offered.