Jeep Wrangler Snow Trace: ultra-limited special edition makes its debut

Stellantis Japan has announced the launch of the Jeep Wrangler Snow Trace, a special edition created exclusively for the Japanese market. This limited-series model will be available at official Jeep dealerships nationwide in just 150 units, with a list price set at 9,090,000 yen (around $58,000). The small production run highlights the exclusivity of the initiative and reinforces the premium positioning of this version.

Jeep developed the Wrangler Snow Trace from the Wrangler Unlimited Sahara, drawing direct inspiration from mountain environments and winter sports. Visual impact plays a central role in the project. A large hood decal dedicated to skiing and snowboarding immediately stands out, while dynamic silhouettes of skiers and snowboarders in action appear on the side fenders. A US-based product design team developed these graphics, giving the vehicle an instantly recognizable identity. On the left side of the rear window, a more playful and symbolic detail appears: the silhouette of a Willys MB walking alongside a yeti, a clear nod to Jeep’s origins and adventurous spirit.

Jeep Wrangler Snow Trace debuts as a Japan-only limited edition

One of the most distinctive features of the Snow Trace lies in its 2-Way wheels, designed to offer two different visual interpretations. In one configuration, they echo the classic look of the Willys ’41 concept car, itself inspired by the historic Willys MB. With the addition of a large silver center cap, the wheels take on a bolder and more modern appearance. In both cases, the Willys MB silhouette is engraved on the center caps, strengthening the connection to Jeep’s heritage.

The rear section further defines the Snow Trace’s styling. A rigid white spare-wheel cover, decorated with a Wrangler-themed illustration, matches the white mirror caps, which also feature the Jeep logo. Together, these elements create a cohesive finish that recalls snowy landscapes and plays on the contrast between white accents and the body color.

To enhance the overall experience, Jeep has also prepared a range of gifts for both test-drive participants and customers who purchase the vehicle. These items come from a collaboration with K2, the historic US brand specializing in skis and snowboards, reinforcing the strong link between this special edition and the world of winter sports.

Jeep is doubling down on Japan with the Wrangler Snow Trace, a special edition designed specifically for this strategic market. Through special editions like this one, Jeep continues to invest in targeted products that strengthen its presence and broaden its appeal on a global scale.