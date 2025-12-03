Ford works on a Bronco tailored for the European market

Ford is preparing a new offensive in the European market by developing a completely new compact SUV designed to stand apart from the brand’s current lineup. According to information reported by Automotive News Europe, the official debut is expected in 2027. The model will have no direct connection with the Bronco and Bronco Sport sold in the United States. Dimensions will remain more compact than the current Kuga, and the new SUV will be positioned strategically between the Puma and the Kuga within Ford’s European range.

Ford prepares a new compact SUV for Europe debuting in 2027

From a design perspective, Ford aims to catch the growing European interest in so-called “urban SUVs with an off-road soul.” These vehicles combine an adventurous look with everyday practicality. The brand wants to deliver a bold and rugged image without the excessive size of a true off-roader. The objective focuses on offering a balanced mix of style, usability, and efficiency for daily driving, while still projecting a strong and distinctive character.

Powertrain choices will play a central role in this new project. The European version of this Bronco-inspired SUV should launch with a plug-in hybrid configuration. At this stage, Ford does not plan a fully electric version. However, the reference to a multi-energy platform suggests that future powertrain options may arrive later. These could include a full hybrid variant aimed at expanding the range over the medium term.

Beyond its commercial value, this SUV also carries major industrial importance for Ford. The model will support the long-term future of the Valencia plant in Spain, which has faced significant challenges in recent years. The end of production for key models such as Mondeo, Galaxy, and S-Max reduced output at the factory. Today, Valencia only produces the Kuga, and current volumes no longer guarantee full stability for the site.

The arrival of a Europe-focused Bronco-style SUV could restore stronger production workloads at the Spanish plant. This would provide much-needed stability and protect a large number of jobs. At the same time, the project delivers a clear strategic message. Ford does not plan to abandon the European market. Despite the end of iconic models such as Fiesta and Focus, and despite the pressures created by electrification and regulatory changes, the American brand still aims to play a leading role in Europe with new and targeted products.