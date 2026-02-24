2026 Jeep Wrangler Willys 392 now available to order in Canada

With 470 horsepower from a naturally aspirated HEMI V8 under the hood and a setup built for serious off-roading, the new Wrangler Willys 392 is likely the Jeep many purists have been waiting for. Orders in Canada are already open, with a starting price of CAD 100,990, and it marks the fourth entry in the special Twelve 4 Twelve series.

Jeep Wrangler Willys 392 debuts in Canada with 470-hp HEMI V8

The concept blends the raw, essential spirit of the Willys versions, models that for more than eighty years have embodied the brand’s most authentic and rugged character, with the 6.4-liter HEMI 392 V8 delivering 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. The result is a Wrangler equally at ease crawling over rocks at low speed or tackling sand and steep climbs, enhanced by a dual-mode exhaust system that lets drivers choose between a quieter tone and a deeper, more aggressive V8 soundtrack.

“Wrangler Willys has always represented the purest expression of Jeep capability,” said CEO Bob Broderdorf. “Our community wanted a return to a more classic, essential formula, but with the unmistakable power of a V8. The Willys 392 is our answer. It combines simplicity, HEMI performance and value that makes it more accessible, celebrating what built the brand while carrying the Jeep experience into the next era.”

The off-road equipment matches expectations for a Jeep of this caliber. It rides on 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 tires mounted on 17-inch wheels, offers more than 11 inches of ground clearance, and features a full-time Selec-Trac transfer case, an electronic Tru-Lok rear differential and third-generation Dana 44 axles. Steel bumpers, rock rails and an air intake with water separator complete a package designed for real-world use, not just appearances.

Inside, however, the Willys 392 does not sacrifice comfort. The front seats come trimmed in Nappa leather with heating and power adjustment. The Uconnect 5 system includes a 12.3-inch display with integrated navigation, while a nine-speaker Alpine audio system with subwoofer handles entertainment when the V8 takes a break. Four programmable auxiliary switches, full LED lighting and a standard towing package round out the offering.