Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe engines recalled in new Stellantis alert

Stellantis has launched a new recall in the United States involving 2,689 2.0-liter turbo plug-in engines intended as replacement units for the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe. The issue is the same one that surfaced at the end of 2025, namely the possible presence of contaminants inside the engine caused by sand residue left over from the engine block casting process.

Stellantis launches a new recall involving Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe engines

According to documents filed with the NHTSA, the U.S. road safety authority, these residues could impair engine operation to the point of causing it to seize, leading to a loss of propulsion and, in the most serious cases, even a fire risk. The affected engines carry the part numbers 68364632CB and 68412483AF and were produced between June 1, 2023 and March 15, 2024. FCA US, Stellantis’ North American division, estimates that the defect may affect about 4.3 percent of the recalled units.

The source of the problem reportedly traces back to a Mexico-based engine block supplier, the same one already involved in the earlier recall 25V766, which affected 117,902 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe models from the 2023 to 2025 model years. In that case, official documents linked the defect to 36 fires, 50 loss-of-propulsion incidents, and three injuries potentially connected to the issue.

To manage the new recall, Stellantis said it will inspect engines that have not yet been installed and, if necessary, buy them back. It will repair engines already installed in vehicles affected by the previous campaign, while it will inspect the others and replace them where needed. Stellantis reportedly informed its U.S. dealer network on April 17, and customer notifications should begin on May 7, 2026.

This marks yet another intervention on an issue that continues to require close attention from Stellantis, especially considering that 4xe models represent an important part of the group’s electrification strategy in the North American market.