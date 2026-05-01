Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator celebrate one million Rubicon models

The Rubicon versions of the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator have reached one million units sold worldwide, a milestone that brand CEO Bob Broderdorf described as proof of customer passion and of the authenticity of a nameplate that, for more than 20 years, has represented the peak of factory-built off-road capability in the Jeep lineup.

Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Rubicon reach one million global sales

The history of the name dates back to 2003, when a group of Jeep engineers known internally as the “Lunatic Fringe” developed the first Wrangler Rubicon, drawing inspiration from the Rubicon Trail, one of the most demanding off-road routes in California’s Sierra Nevada. That model introduced technical solutions such as Tru-Lok locking differentials, the Rock-Trac transfer case with a 4:1 ratio and reinforced underbody protection, setting a standard that later generations expanded with disconnecting sway bars, brake traction control and increasingly advanced recovery systems.

The current Wrangler Rubicon offers the best crawl ratio in its class, Off-Road+ mode, Selec-Speed Control with a recovery function for sand and sediment, differential locks that also work with four-wheel drive in high range, WARN winch compatibility, tires up to 35 inches and a towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds. The Gladiator Rubicon brings the same technical setup to the pickup segment with solid axles, advanced 4×4 capability, open-air driving, towing capacity of up to 7,700 pounds and payload capacity of up to 1,720 pounds, while retaining its status as the only Trail Rated pickup.

Broderdorf stressed that the success of the Rubicon name also comes from the global off-road community. Enthusiasts have pushed these vehicles to the limit in places such as Easter Jeep Safari, the trails of Moab in Utah and the Rubicon Trail itself, helping guide product development and build a strong identity around the Rubicon name.

Following the one-million-unit milestone, Jeep is launching a series of limited editions of the Wrangler and Gladiator through the Twelve 4 Twelve and Convoy programs. Special versions already revealed include Whitecap and Rockslide Rubicon for both models, along with Shadow Ops Rubicon for the Gladiator only. These initiatives aim to capitalize on the commercial value of a nameplate that, over the past two decades, has become the most recognizable in the American brand’s off-road lineup.