Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Jeep Avenger: test performance at 105XMasters Winter Tour 2025

While the success of Jeep’s electrified models continues in Italy, with performance test tours in extreme environments, America is wondering about the possible debut of the Jeep Avenger, fueled by the recent filing of a design patent in the United States. On the other hand, the Wrangler 4xe is preparing for a revolution in 2026 with the introduction of the new ZF 8HP80PH transmission, promising unprecedented hybrid performance.

105XMasters Winter Tour 2025

The 105XMasters Winter Tour 2025, an event that took place in the Italian mountains with an explosive mix of sports, music and adrenaline, has concluded. Five exciting stages, set in some of the country’s most renowned ski resorts, saw Jeep as the undisputed star, the automotive partner of excellence in this winter adventure.

With its participation in the 105XMasters Winter Tour 2025, Jeep reaffirmed its indomitable spirit and its ability to offer unique experiences to lovers of freedom and adventure, on any terrain and in any environmental conditions, even at high altitudes. In fact, the American brand, part of the Stellantis Group, took its adventurous spirit to the snowy slopes, offering the public unique test performance experiences aboard these two iconic models.

New ZF TransmissionJeep Wrangler 4xe and Jeep Avenger patent in the U.S.

Recall that the Jeep Avenger is enjoying great success in Italy and Europe. In fact, it is the best-selling SUV in Italy in 2024 and early 2025. and as for overseas, it is probably getting ready to debut there as well. Indeed, withthe recent news that Stellantis has filed a design patent for the Jeep Avenger in the United States. As a recent article explained, however, although the patent does not officially confirm the intention to market the Jeep Avenger in the United States , it cannot be denied that it represents an important signal.

While on the other hand, regarding the Jeep Wrangler 4xe there will be an update and it will enter production in the fourth quarter of 2025, as already anticipated recently in an article. In fact, in 2026, Jeep will revolutionize its Wrangler and Gladiator hybrid models with the new ZF 8HP80PH transmission. A major evolution is planned for 2026 for the Jeep brand’s range of hybrid vehicles, with very pronounced updates for both the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (JL) and the new Gladiator (JT) 4xe.

Performance test drives on snow between Courmayeur and Madonna di Campiglio

To provide a direct and engaging experience, test drives were organized during this tour event, which were very successful, allowing participants to test the off-road capabilities of Jeep vehicles on snowy and low-grip terrain. The culmination of these tests was in Courmayeur, where the public had the opportunity to experience the performance of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe on the innovative Royal Driving Experience track, even tackling icy stretches.

In addition to the exciting driving sessions, the Jeep booth in Courmayeur offered a wide range of engaging activities. The other stages of the 105XMasters Winter Tour 2025 were held in Sestriere, Bormio, Bardonecchia, and Madonna di Campiglio, enjoying great success everywhere.

The event, organized by Radio 105, offered unforgettable two-day experiences, combining sports, music and entertainment at high altitude. Jeep, with its presence and vehicles, helped make these days even more special, offering the public a unique and unforgettable experience.