Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator 4xe soon to receive new high-performance hybrid transmission

In 2026, Jeep will revolutionize its Wrangler and Gladiator hybrid models with the new ZF 8HP80PH transmission.A major evolution is planned for 2026 for the Jeep brand’s range of hybrid vehicles, with very pronounced updates for both the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (JL) and the new Gladiator (JT) 4xe. According to information that has been delivered, both models will be equipped with the sophisticated 8HP80PH plug-in hybrid automatic transmission (PHEV) developed by ZF.

Jeep’s new advanced transmission

This advanced transmission system promises to offer superior performance over the current 8HP75PH, already used on the Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator 4xe’s new system can generate a maximum output of 215 horsepower (160 kW) and 450 Nm of torque from its electric motor, a marked improvement over the current 134 horsepower (100 kW) and 245 Nm. This means the car will have brighter acceleration, smoother gear changes and even better off-road driving, all with optimized energy efficiency and improved electric range.

A significant feature of the ZF 8HP80PH is its high level of integration and modular design. Unlike older hybrid systems that house separate electronic control units, this transmission fully incorporates the electronic control of the engine into the transmission housing. This innovation also minimizes wiring complexity, improves safety, simplifies assembly, and reduces maintenance costs.

Advantages of the new transmission

The transmission also benefits from ZF’s next-generation high-voltage electric motor, which uses soldered copper rods instead of traditional coiled copper wire. This design increases the copper fill rate, leading to higher power density without expanding the size of the transmission. An improved hydraulic control system further improves efficiency. Using direct change valves, the new small-volume hydraulic unit reduces the required hydraulic fluid from 3.1 liters to only 1.8 liters. This minimizes drag loss and optimizes system performance.

ZF’s 8HP80PH plug-in hybrid automatic transmission that will find its way into the new Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator introduces major innovations over previous systems, including an advanced single-power shunt pump system that replaces the traditional dual-pump configuration. With this technology, when the internal combustion engine is off, a small electric motor keeps the oil pump active, ensuring constant hydraulic pressure and optimum operation under all driving conditions.

Transmission innovation

Another revolutionary aspect of the new transmission is the all-electric driving capability. Future Jeep 4xe models in 2026 equipped with the 8HP80PH could offer a range of up to 50 km in all-electric mode and reach speeds of 120 km/h without starting the gasoline engine. Although this performance could vary for more off-road-oriented versions of the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, the integration of this technology represents a significant step forward.

With Jeep increasingly committed to hybrid innovation, the introduction of the ZF 8HP80PH transmission marks an important evolution for the brand. According to our sources, the updated Jeep Wrangler 4xe will enter production in the fourth quarter of 2025, while the Gladiator 4xe will debut in early 2026. Both models will be assembled at the Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio, confirming the brand’s commitment to the transition to more efficient and environmentally friendly mobility.