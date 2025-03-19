Jeep Avenger: Stellantis files design patent in the U.S.

Jeep Avenger: Stellantis files design patent in the US, what does it mean?

Stellantis obtaining a design patent for the Jeep Avenger in the United States has generated a wave of speculation. Despite the compact SUV’s European success, its arrival in the North American market is not yet confirmed. The patent, registered in 2023 and granted in 2025, could have multiple purposes, from design protection to possible future expansion plans.

The recent news that Stellantis has filed a design patent for the Jeep Avenger in the United States has sparked much interest and speculation. Could this compact SUV, which has already enjoyed considerable success in Europe, soon cross the borders of the European market?

So what would the design patent mean? The patent, filed on Feb. 9, 2023, and granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on March 11, 2025, protects the vehicle’s aesthetic appearance. In other words, Stellantis ensures that the Avenger’s unique design cannot be copied or imitated by other manufacturers in the United States. Could this therefore be a clue to its arrival in the U.S.?

Possible commercialization of Jeep Avenger in the U.S.

Although the patent does not officially confirm the intention to commercialize the Jeep Avenger in the United States, there is no denying that it represents a significant signal. in fact, this is usually how it works; of course, automakers tend to patent their model designs only if they have concrete plans for the future.

Although the patent registration may be motivated by design protection intentions for licensing, merchandising and video games, it also fuels speculation about the expansion of the Jeep range in the US.

Unprecedented success in Europe for the Jeep Avenger

The Jeep Avenger, built on Stellantis’ CMP platform, as we know, has been an unprecedented success in Europe, even surpassing Alfa Romeo’s global sales in 2023. Its diverse offering, which includes electric, hybrid and gasoline versions, makes it a car suitable for a wide range of consumers.

The electric version boasts a range of up to 400 km, while the hybrid and gasoline variants meet the needs of those who prefer traditional engines without sacrificing performance and versatility.

So, the eventual arrival of the Jeep Avenger in the United States could fill a gap in the compact SUV segment, offering an efficient and versatile alternative to larger and more expensive models.

The model, however, is not yet confirmed in the United States

Despite the European success, however, let us recall that the Jeep brand has not yet confirmed definite plans to introduce the Avenger to the North American market. However, Stellantis’ strategy for the Jeep brand is constantly evolving, adapting to new consumer needs. This, again, leaves the door open for a possible Avenger debut in the United States.

It remains to be seen whether more details will emerge by the end of the year regarding the Avenger’s possible arrival in North America. The highly successful European model has the potential to replicate these results in other global markets as well.