Jeep Wrangler ’41 Willys 4-Door Edition debuts at GIIAS: only 6 units available in Indonesia

Tangerang, August 1, 2025 – PT Indomobil National Distributor delivers a meaningful experience for automotive enthusiasts with the debut participation of Jeep at the 2025 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) under the Indomobil banner. On this occasion, Jeep showcases its legendary off-road vehicles, including the premiere of the Jeep Wrangler ‘41 Willys 4-Door Edition. Embracing the spirit of freedom, heritage, and exploration, Jeep emerges as a top destination at GIIAS for active lifestyle enthusiasts, extreme adventurers, and collectors of iconic vehicles across generations.

The Jeep Wrangler ‘41 Willys 4-Door Edition is officially introduced in Indonesia as a tribute to Jeep’s deep-rooted history in off-road and military domains. This vehicle symbolizes the birth of the true 4×4 spirit and now returns in a modern interpretation while preserving its classic DNA: rugged, minimalist, and authentic. Offered in extremely limited numbers—with only six units available in Indonesia—Jeep Willys stands as a symbol of invaluable legacy and a coveted collector’s item for adventure seekers and vintage car aficionados alike.

2025 Jeep® Wrangler Willys ’41 4xe special edition

“The presence of the Jeep Willys is a tribute to the legacy and DNA of the Jeep brand. With only six units available, this is a rare opportunity to own a piece of global automotive history,” said Tan Kim Piauw, CEO of PT Indomobil National Distributor.

Ario Soerjo, COO of Jeep Indonesia, added, “The Jeep experience booth at GIIAS 2025 is designed for everyone — from heritage enthusiasts to passionate young generations — offering test drives, collaborative installations, and vehicle displays that evoke nostalgia while showcasing innovation. At the heart of it all, the launch of the Jeep Wrangler ‘41 Willys 4-Door Edition stands out as a highlight, delivering the perfect blend of capability and heritage.”

Jeep Wrangler ‘41 Willys 4-Door Edition: A Reborn Heritage Icon

Presented in the exclusive ‘41 color, with a canvas soft top and 17-inch steel wheels, the Jeep Willys stands out as a highly collectible vehicle. Beneath its distinctive appearance, the Jeep Willys is powered by a 2.0L Turbocharged engine delivering 270 PS and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Rock-Trac 4×4 system for optimal capability across various terrains.

The Jeep Wrangler ‘41 Willys 4-Door Edition is equipped with off-road features such as Tru-Lok axle lockers, electronic sway bar disconnect, and a Dana full-float rear axle, supported by 32-inch off-road tires and 17-inch black wheels. Its design retains Jeep’s authentic silhouette with modern touches like a stealth antenna, Gorilla Glass windshield, and a premium Nappa Leather-trimmed interior complete with a 12.3-inch UconnectⓇ 5 touchscreen and Forward Facing TrailCam.

Safety features include Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, ParkView, and ParkSense, along with a newly designed frame structure for maximum protection. Added conveniences such as Off-Road+ mode, programmable auxiliary switches, and built-in satellite navigation make the Willys not only rugged but also smart and comfortable for daily use.

The Jeep Wrangler ‘41 Willys 4-Door Edition is offered at a starting price of Rp 2,416,000,000 (OTR Jakarta), which includes a 3-year/100,000 km warranty and free service and spare parts for 1 year/10,000 km, whichever comes first. Exclusively during GIIAS 2025, customers will also receive a special Canvas Top Type (Mopar) accessory and a set of Willys 17” wheels (4 pcs) at a special price of Rp 199,000,000.

Reliable After-Sales Service for Jeep Customers in Indonesia

PT Indomobil National Distributor’s commitment to customer satisfaction is reflected in the provision of dependable and high-quality after-sales facilities and services. All authorized Jeep dealers are equipped with certified technicians, the latest service tools, and efficient service management systems to ensure customers’ vehicles remain in optimal condition. Maintenance procedures are designed to be easily accessible, transparent, and to provide certainty in terms of service time and cost estimates.