Jeep Wrangler gets more expensive after trimmed-down lineup

Jeep has officially announced a major revision to its legendary Wrangler lineup, drastically reducing the range available on the Australian market. From the previous four models, only two variants of the rugged Wrangler Rubicon remain, offered in both two-door and the more versatile four-door configurations.

The decision led to the discontinuation of the Sport S and Overland trims, leaving the Rubicon as the sole choice for off-road enthusiasts. As a result, the entry price into the Wrangler world has increased. The two-door now starts at AUD 79,990, while the four-door version is priced at AUD 82,990 (excluding on-road costs). Nevertheless, these prices still represent savings compared to some previous 2024 trims and the V6 Wrangler, which reached up to AUD 83,950 with fewer features. The downsizing of the Wrangler lineup coincides with a sharp sales decline. In the first half of 2025, only 220 units were registered, a stark contrast to the 1,734 vehicles sold during the 2021 peak.

The 2025 Wrangler doesn’t introduce any major changes but gains two new exterior colors: “41” and “Mojito,” expanding the existing palette. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine delivering 200 kW and 400 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Off-road technology remains the model’s core, featuring the Rock-Trac 4×4 system with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, Tru-Lok locking differentials, and heavy-duty Dana axles.

Those opting for the four-door model can add the optional Sky-One-Touch electric roof for AUD 6,450. The 2025 Wrangler is backed by a 5-year/100,000 km warranty and unlimited roadside assistance, provided scheduled maintenance is followed. In recent days, Jeep has also unveiled a new limited-edition Wrangler Rubicon featuring an exclusive color for the Mexican market.