Jeep: what’s coming in 2025? New Compass plus two models ahead

2025 will be a very important year for Jeep, as it prepares to launch a series of new vehicles. These include both updated models and brand new cars, through which the brand aims to capture a significant market share and win back thousands of customers lost in recent times.

Jeep: here are the models planned for 2025

The new generation of Jeep Compass, one of the novelties for 2025, will make its debut on the STLA Medium platform, which will support both hybrid and electric variants. In addition to a design update, improvements will be made to performance and energy efficiency. This will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy, and will arrive in dealerships in the second half of 2025.

The second update concerns the Grand Cherokee. Although it was launched just two years ago, a restyling is necessary to make the model more appealing. In this case too, there will be aesthetic and technological improvements, fundamental elements to maintain high market interest.

The most important novelty will be the Jeep Recon. The SUV promises uncompromising off-road capabilities, even with a 100% electric “heart.” Presented as a concept in 2021, the new Jeep Recon recalls the classic style of traditional Jeeps. Expectations are very high, especially for adventure and sustainability enthusiasts. 2025 will also see the arrival of the new Jeep Wagoneer S on the roads, the brand’s first fully electric SUV, which sits on the STLA Large platform, already used for the Dodge Charger Daytona. This will also be the base for the new generations of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia.

The American brand of Stellantis is going through a difficult time in the market, with declining sales especially in the United States. We’ll have to wait and see if these upcoming novelties will allow the brand to take a step forward and increase sales.