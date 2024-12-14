Dodge dealers offer major discounts on the Charger Daytona

As the all-new all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona prepares to debut at dealerships in the United States, some Dodge dealers have begun offering significant discounts to attract buyers to this innovative e-muscle car. The goal is to persuade especially those who have doubts about abandoning the legendary HEMI V8 engines that have marked the brand’s history.

At several dealerships on the East Coast, discounts ranging from about $2,000 to nearly $4,000 have been introduced, available on specific trim levels. However, these incentives appear to be individual dealer initiatives rather than offers promoted directly by Dodge at the national level. To make the offer even more appealing, Dodge has also introduced zero-interest financing options for up to 72 months, available to customers who meet certain requirements. Starting prices are $61,590 for the R/T and $75,185 for the Scat Pack.

An example is the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, which benefits from particularly attractive discounts. This model is equipped with a dual-motor configuration that develops 670 horsepower. Thanks to these features, the Scat Pack version offers acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.3 seconds.

The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona is available in two trim levels: R/T and Scat Pack. Both are equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD) powered by a 105 kWh battery pack. The R/T offers 496 horsepower, with a 0-62 mph time of 4.5 seconds and an estimated range of about 310 miles. The Scat Pack version, however, sacrifices range, which is less than 250 miles, for its increased performance.