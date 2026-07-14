Jeep Warrior render imagines a rugged new B-SUV for Europe

Jeep wants to expand its European presence before the end of the decade, and its announced plans include two new B-segment SUVs. Both will sit above the Avenger in size while remaining below the Compass. Digital artist Kleber Silva has imagined one of these models through a rendering called the Jeep Warrior, although he chose the name independently and the American brand has never confirmed it.

Jeep plans two new B-SUVs as Warrior render previews a rugged direction

The arrival of the two vehicles would allow Jeep to fill the space left by the discontinued Renegade. The Avenger measures 4.08 meters long, while the new Compass reaches 4.55 meters, leaving enough room between them for models with different dimensions and personalities. Early reports suggest that one could adopt a more conventional crossover character, while the other may place greater emphasis on Jeep’s off-road identity.

Silva’s virtual project explores this second possibility and gives the supposed Warrior a tall, upright body with taut surfaces and heavily pronounced wheel arches. The grille retains Jeep’s traditional seven-slot design but sits between slim horizontal lighting elements, while the main headlights move down toward the outer edges of the bumper and create a more elaborate front end. Dark protective trim around the lower body further strengthens the rugged appearance.

The rendering combines green paint with a black roof, roof rails, and simply styled wheels, while the generous ground clearance makes the vehicle look more capable than a typical urban crossover. None of these choices come from official images, however. They only reflect the artist’s interpretation, which blends familiar Jeep design cues with the limited information currently available about the brand’s future European models.

The Warrior name may recall M-Hero, the Dongfeng-owned Chinese brand that specializes in electrified off-road vehicles, but no confirmed connection exists between the rendering and that product family. Stellantis and Dongfeng have announced plans to strengthen their partnership and develop new Jeep models, although neither company has linked that collaboration to the two B-SUVs planned for Europe.

Jeep has not yet revealed the names, technical specifications, or powertrains of its future compact SUVs. The models could still offer electric and hybrid options depending on the market. For now, the Warrior remains a virtual project that offers one possible vision of how Jeep could bring a more upright and rugged design back to an increasingly diverse European lineup.