2024 Jeep Wagoneer luxury SUV gets a makeover

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer makes its debut in the U.S. market with its unmatched combination of premium craftsmanship, tradition, and sophistication. The new large SUV, a true symbol of American comfort and elegance, stands out for its legendary 4×4 capabilities, ensured by the presence of four steel protection plates and three different 4×4 systems: Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II, and Quadra-Drive II.

The 2024 model year represents the epitome of luxury and comfort. In addition to offering a third row of seats as standard with a capacity of up to eight passengers, it boasts the highest overall passenger volume and the most legroom in the second and third rows. Its timeless and elegant design, combined with artisanal levels of craftsmanship, gives this model an authentically American character.

Under the hood, the new Wagoneer stands out with its Biturbo Hurricane I-6 engine, delivering 426 horsepower and 635 Nm of maximum torque, setting new standards for power and efficiency in the large SUV segment. This engine is up to 15% more efficient than larger V8s, offering top-notch performance.

Cutting-edge technology is another strength of the new Jeep Wagoneer, featuring the Uconnect 5 infotainment system, a head-up display, a 360° camera, up to 50 inches of total screen surface, an integrated Amazon Fire TV, and a McIntosh audio system. These elements, combined with the model’s solid SUV credentials, including the best towing capacity in its class, up to 4535 kg, define the next generation of an American icon.

Among the novelties for the 2024 model, the Carbide package stands out, available for the Wagoneer Series II. It includes black external and internal inserts, a triple-pane panoramic roof, adjustable roof bars, a trunk cover, a reversible mat, and 20-inch glossy black wheels. The design of the new Wagoneer, with its robust high-strength steel structure and electronically controlled suspensions, ensures a comfortable and safe drive. The 950W McIntosh premium audio system with 19 speakers contributes to creating an immersive audio experience.

Regarding safety, the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer offers over 130 standard and advanced features, including driver-assist technologies such as the head-up display and driver fatigue detection. Finally, the SUV, to be built in the Warren, Michigan plant, is expected to arrive in U.S. dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2023. The lineup includes four trims: Base, Series II, Carbide, and Series III, available in various exterior and interior colors to meet diverse needs and preferences.

As for prices, Jeep Wagoneer 2024 starts at $64,945 for the base trim, up to $82,140 for the Series III trim.