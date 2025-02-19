Jeep unveils new North American limited edition Wrangler 4xe Backcountry 2025

The Backcountry 2025 is designed specifically for Jeep enthusiasts who, while appreciating modern technology, want superior performance in off-road driving.

Jeep introduces the new Wrangler 4xe Backcountry 2025

The Jeep brand, which has always been synonymous with adventure and freedom, unveils a limited edition that will break through the hearts of off-road enthusiasts: the Jeep Wrangler 4xe Backcountry 2025. This model represents an evolution of the already excellent Wrangler 4xe Sahara, with an even greater emphasis on off-road performance and a touch of exclusivity.

The 2025 Jeep® Wrangler Backcountry 4xe limited-edition is for Jeep customers who appreciate the tech, features, and refinement of the Wrangler Sahara 4xe, but crave next-level off-road capabilities.

“The Jeep Wrangler embodies the legendary spirit of Jeep and the freedom to choose your own path,” says Bob Broderdorf, CEO of the Jeep brand. “The Jeep Wrangler 4xe Backcountry 2025 is designed for customers who want to take on off-roading with the help of integrated technologies such as Adventure Guides and Front TrailCam. And once back at base camp, they can enjoy their favorite music with Alpine’s nine-speaker audio system, power their devices with the exclusive Jeep Power Box 4xe, and stay connected with on-board Wi-Fi.”.

A series of upgrades for the new limited-edition model

The 2025 Wrangler 4xe Backcountry features a series of upgrades that make it even more capable of tackling the toughest challenges. These include steel-reinforced bumpers front and rear, side guards for added safety, and a Mopar single-ring grille guard. Aggressively designed General Grabber A/T tires mounted on exclusive 20-inch wheels provide optimum traction on any terrain. The aesthetics are complemented by “Backcountry” decals on the hood, fenders and tailgate, emphasizing the unique identity of this model.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe Backcountry 2025 is not only about power and ruggedness, but also comfort and connectivity. The cabin is designed to provide a pleasant and functional driving experience, with standard equipment that includes the Alpine audio system and the Jeep Power Box 4xe. Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to stay connected at all times, even in remote areas.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe Backcountry 2025 is a limited edition that represents the perfect blend of technology, performance and style. An ideal car for those who don’t want to give up anything and are looking for a unique driving experience, both on asphalt and in the most challenging off-road terrain.

Its plug-in hybrid powertrain 4xe

At the heart of the new Wrangler 4xe Backcountry is its plug-in hybrid 4xe powertrain, unique in its segment. This combination of gasoline engine and electric motor offers high performance and outstanding efficiency, allowing it to tackle any type of terrain without worrying about range. The Wrangler 4xe has been America’s best-selling PHEV for four consecutive years, a success that is a testament to its superiority.

The Wrangler 4xe Backcountry features an innovative power system that uses hybrid battery power to power appliances and accessories via two 120-volt outlets. The cabin is enhanced by a nine-speaker Alpine audio system, GPS navigation, and front TrailCam for a clear view on even the most challenging off-road trails.

A new level advanced digital connectivity

The Jeep Wrangler 2025 elevates the driving experience to a new level advanced digital connectivity. Customers can enjoy three months of Jeep Connect services and have the option of extending access to the vehicle’s safety and security and performance packages for up to 10 and 5 years, respectively. Over-the-air (OTA) updates ensure that the vehicle software is always up-to-date.

The 2025 Jeep® Wrangler Backcountry 4xe limited-edition is for Jeep customers who appreciate the tech, features, and refinement of the Wrangler Sahara 4xe, but crave next-level off-road capabilities.

The Uconnect 5 system includes AppMarket, an on-screen hub for connected features, adventure apps such as Geocaching and The Dyrt, and games such as Soduku. AppMarket’s digital store simplifies account management and allows users to discover and purchase packages of connected services, including Wi-Fi hotspots, Jeep Offroad Pages Plus and SiriusXM Radio. For adventure enthusiasts, the Wrangler 4xe Backcountry offers integrated off-road route guides via Uconnect 5 on a 12.3-inch screen. This system provides details on more than 62 Jeep Badge of Honor routes, including difficulty levels, route descriptions and crucial waypoints. A premium membership unlocks more than 3,000 trail guides.

As a reminder, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe Backcountry 2025 is a limited edition of only 5,800 units for North America. It is available for order now at a suggested retail price of $64,290 in all current exterior colors: Anvil, Black, Bright White, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Hydro Blue and the new 2025 ’41. It offers a Sky One-Touch electric roof to match the body color.