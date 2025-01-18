Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator triumph at AutoTrader Awards 2025

Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator win the ‘Best Adventure Vehicle’ title for the third time at the 2025 AutoTrader Awards in Canada. Bob Broderdorf, Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep Brand North America, commented: “This third recognition from AutoTrader.ca confirms that there is only one 4×4 brand truly capable of fulfilling the desire for limitless exploration.” He also emphasized how the two models, backed by over 80 years of 4×4 engineering experience, represent excellence in terms of capability, iconic design, and open-air freedom.

Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator: Canadian Confirmation as ‘Best Adventure Vehicle’ 2025

The 2025 Wrangler maintains its status as the world’s most recognizable and capable off-road vehicle. The body-on-frame structure, rigid axles with electronic lockers, fully floating Dana rear axle, and optional 8,000-pound Warn winch confirm its off-road vocation. The interior offers a 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power-adjustable Nappa leather seats, and side curtain airbags. The engine range includes a 3.6-liter V6, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, and an exclusive 4xe plug-in hybrid version.

The Gladiator, designed to be the most capable off-road Jeep pickup, combines ruggedness and versatility. Available in four trim levels, including the Mojave, the brand’s first Desert Rated model, it features a 285-hp 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. It boasts a 4×4 towing capacity of up to 7,700 pounds and a best-in-class payload of 1,725 pounds. Equipment includes side curtain airbags, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and a Uconnect 5 system with a 12.3-inch display compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Jodi Lai, Editor-in-Chief at AutoTrader, highlighted how Wrangler and Gladiator are the natural choice for this category, representing the very essence of off-roading. The expert jury particularly appreciated the standard off-road capabilities and the wide range of available powertrains. The AutoTrader Awards, now in their sixth edition, feature a jury of 20 of Canada’s most authoritative automotive journalists evaluating all new vehicles available in the local market across more than 30 categories.