Jeep: the new Renegade will repeat the success of the Avenger

Jeep is preparing to launch the new Renegade, aiming to repeat the success of the Avenger.

The new Jeep Renegade is expected to debut by the end of 2027 and promises to win over the public with a modern design, a competitive price and a range of engines to suit every need.

The debut of this model is one of the most anticipated events for the American brand, which hopes to replicate the triumph of Avenger. More details on timing and features will be revealed in early 2026, when Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa will present the new business plan. At that time, we will have a clearer picture of future strategies and launch dates for the group’s new models, including the new Jeep Renegade.

The new Jeep Renegade aims to replicate the success of Avenger

And so it is that the debut of the new Jeep Renegade is approaching and the goal is clear: to repeat the great success of the Jeep Avenger. The latter proved to be a real triumph on the European market, reaching 200,000 units ordered and becoming one of the most beloved SUVs. For the new generation of Renegade, the American automaker’s intention is to replicate this positive trend.

Design, size and engines of the new Renegade

Unlike the current model, the next Jeep Renegade will have a decidedly refreshed look. The styling will align more closely with the brand’s latest innovations, such as the Avenger, Wagoneer S, Cherokee and Compass, while holding firm to the roots of its DNA. Its dimensions will also be slightly larger to differentiate itself more distinctly from the Avenger and bring it closer to the Compass.

As for engines, the range will be very rich: gasoline, hybrid and all-electric versions are expected. It remains to be seen whether gasoline engines will also be available in Europe, but the hypothesis seems likely. At the moment, the construction platform has not yet been confirmed, which could be the STLA Small or the Smart Car.

A competitive price for the electric version

A crucial point for the new Renegade, particularly for the electric variant, will be the price. Indeed, the goal of Stellantis is to strike a balance that ensures value for money. This will also be made possible by the group’s new batteries and advanced technologies, which aim to make the purchase of an electric vehicle more affordable.