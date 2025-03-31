New Jeep Renegade 2027: significant new features coming soon

The iconic model of the Jeep brand is about to undergo a radical transformation.

The new generation of the Jeep Renegade

Scheduled to debut between 2027 and 2028, it will mark a turning point for this compact SUV, among the brand’s best-loved and best-selling SUVs globally, along with the Jeep Compass.

One of the most significant changes will concern size: the new Renegade will grow, bridging the gap between the smaller Avenger and the larger Compass. This strategic choice will allow Jeep to offer a more spacious and versatile “mid-size” alternative, meeting the needs of an increasingly diverse customer base.

The design of the new Renegade will be completely revamped, while keeping the Jeep brand’s signature off-road DNA intact. Modern, eye-catching lines will blend with iconic elements, creating a distinctive, contemporary look.

Attention to the environment and efficiency will be at the heart of the new Renegade, with the introduction of state-of-the-art electrified powertrains. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions will provide high performance and low fuel consumption, in line with the latest market trends.

Despite the innovations and improvements, Jeep will strive to maintain competitive pricing, making the new Renegade accessible to a wide segment of the public. The goal is to build on the model’s success by offering a compact SUV with excellent value for money.

Innovative design, next-generation engines and competitive pricing for the new Jeep Renegade

The future of the Jeep Renegade promises to be full of exciting news, with a completely revamped model that could debut in 2027. Rumors suggest that the next generation of the compact SUV will be built on the STLA Small platform, a choice that would ensure cutting-edge performance and versatility. However, the option of the Stellantis Smart Car platform, already used in models such as the Fiat Grande Panda and Citroen C3 Aircross, should not be ruled out. The latter alternative would allow the car to be offered at more affordable prices, making it competitive in the compact SUV segment.

The new Jeep Renegade will be designed to excel in even the most challenging terrain, reinforcing its reputation as a capable and versatile SUV. Off-road capabilities will be further enhanced, providing an exciting and uncompromising driving experience.

Unlike the current version, production of the new Jeep Renegade may not take place in Italy. Spain seems to be the leading candidate to host the vehicle’s assembly, but Stellantis may also consider other strategic options.

There is great interest in the debut of the new electric Jeep, especially in terms of its price positioning. If the automaker opts for the STLA Small platform, it can be expected that costs will match those of the Jeep Avenger and other models in the range. However, the alternative represented by the Smart Car platform could lead to the creation of the most affordable Jeep model ever, with a price tag below $25,000 in the United States.

As for powertrains, the latest rumors suggest an evolution from early predictions that saw the model exclusively electric for the European market. The new Jeep will also be available in thermal versions, with the introduction of hybrid and potentially gasoline variants, especially for the U.S. market and other continents.