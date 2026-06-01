Jeep teams up with Marvel for “The Original Superheroes”

Jeep has presented “The Original Superheroes”, its new summer campaign developed with Marvel to celebrate the brand’s 85th anniversary and support the America250 celebrations, marking the 250th anniversary of the United States on July 4, 2026. The campaign puts the Wrangler America250 Edition and Captain America at the centre, drawing a parallel between Jeep’s military heritage and the Marvel superhero’s imagery, as both were born in 1941.

Jeep and Marvel celebrate the brand’s 85th anniversary with Captain America leading the US campaign

The special Wrangler features a spare wheel cover inspired by Captain America’s shield, a detail designed to highlight the historical link between the creation of the character and the Willys MB, the military ancestor of all modern Jeeps. In the promotional video, the Wrangler America250 Edition is parachuted from a military aircraft, in a clear reference to the brand’s wartime origins, before appearing alongside other models in the range, including the Grand Cherokee, Cherokee, Gladiator, Grand Wagoneer and Compass.

The most carefully developed part of the campaign, however, concerns the choice of human protagonists. Jeep selected honourably discharged US veterans, many of whom served with the rank of captain in the armed forces, shifting the idea of the superhero from cinematic fiction to the real world of military service. A military consultant also took part in the filming to ensure consistency and respect for armed forces culture.

The collaboration with Marvel will continue until the end of 2026, alongside the release of “Avengers: Doomsday”, scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 18. The first piece of content arrived on May 12 with “Origin Story”, a 50-second comic-style video created to accompany the launch of the Wrangler America250 Edition. The campaign also includes a limited-edition illustrated cover featuring Captain America and the special Wrangler, included with the purchase of the 2026 model.

The initiative forms part of Stellantis’ broader strategy for America250, which also involves Chrysler, Dodge and Ram as official automotive partners of the celebrations. The North American headquarters in Auburn Hills has already received dedicated graphics and red, white and blue lighting. For Jeep, the goal is to reaffirm its position as a deeply American brand, linked not only to off-road capability but also to the country’s historical memory, a theme that remains central to the brand’s communication in its home market.