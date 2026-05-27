Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram celebrate America250 at Stellantis headquarters

As the exclusive automotive partners of America250, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram are supporting the celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the United States with the “America Made Us” campaign. The initiative connects the history of the four brands with the history of the country through the people, roads and landscapes that have shaped its identity over the decades.

Stellantis’ American brands honor America250 with a patriotic campaign

Each brand has introduced limited-edition models with anniversary-themed liveries and details, while a fleet of vehicles will support official America250 events across the country for July 4. The initiative therefore has both a commercial and institutional dimension, strengthening the presence of the four Stellantis brands in America’s collective imagination.

The visual heart of the campaign is an installation unveiled at Stellantis’ North American headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It features images by Platon, an internationally known portrait photographer with more than thirty TIME covers and portraits of six U.S. presidents in his portfolio. His photographs build a narrative around memory, belonging and national spirit, linking the journey of Stellantis’ American brands to the history of the country itself.

For Platon, the project also carries personal meaning, connected to his early years in New York and his contribution to the launch of George, the magazine founded by John F. Kennedy Jr. That experience makes his participation in these celebrations especially meaningful.

Olivier Francois, Global CMO of Stellantis, described the installation as a tribute to the nation and to the people who continue to inspire the work of the four brands. He emphasized how America and its citizens have fueled Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram with determination, passion and hope. For Stellantis, the America250 partnership becomes a way to present its U.S. brands as part of a collective story built on travel, work, freedom and national identity.