Jeep Rubicon Wrangler 392 and Ram 1500 RHO officially launch in Mongolia

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 andthe Ram 1500 RHO in Mongolia market

Ulaanbaatar, June 20, 2025 – MSM Group LLC, the official distributor for the Jeep and Ram brands in Mongolia, today proudly announced the highly anticipated launch of 2 two conic American brands from Stellantis automobile group – the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and Ram 1500 RHO. This milestone marks a significant expansion of premium, high-performance and off-road capable vehicles available to discerning customers across Mongolia.

Built with Jeep brand’s ‘Go Anywhere, Do Anything’ and Ram’s ‘Built to Serve’ spirit, these vehicles represent the perfect blend of durability and power designed to conquer Mongolia’s toughest terrains.

“We are thrilled to bring the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and Ram 1500 RHO to Mongolia. These vehicles perfectly match the adventurous spirit of Mongolian drivers and the rugged terrain of our beautiful country,” said a spokesperson from MSM Group LLC.

Isaac Yeo, Managing Director of ASEAN, Stellantis, added, “Jeep and Ram are founded on strong, clear promise; to deliver exceptional capability and confidence wherever the road or trail may lead. Through our partnership with MSM Group LLC, we are dedicated to bringing this promise to the Mongolian market.”

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392: The Ultimate Open-Air Performance SUV

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 stands as the most powerful and capable Wrangler ever. Boasting a ferocious 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine delivering 470 horsepower and 637 Nm of torque, propelling it from 0-100 km/h in a mere 4.5 seconds

Designed for extreme off-road enthusiasts, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 features:

Unrivaled Off-Road Capability: Equipped with heavy-duty wide track Dana 44 axles, a Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case, Tru-Lokelectronic locking differentials, and a factory 2-inch lift with high-performance Fox shocks.

Aggressive Design: Featuring 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels with 33-inch mud-terrain tires, a functional hood with Hydro-Guide™ air induction system, and a dual-mode exhaust system.

Premium Interior: Luxuries include black leather-trimmed seats with bronze accent stitching, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, and the Uconnect® 4C NAV with an 8.4-inch touchscreen and Jeep® Off-Road Pages.

Ram 1500 RHO: The Apex Predator of Off-Road Trucks

The Ram 1500 RHO redefines the performance pickup segment with its unyielding power and advanced off-road technology. Powered by the all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output Twin-Turbo I6 engine, delivering 540 horsepower and 707 of torque.

Key features of the Ram 1500 RHO include:

Dominant Performance: A twin-turbocharged engine coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission and BorgWarner 48-13 full-time active transfer case transfer case delivers incredible acceleration and towing capabilities.

Extreme Off-Road Suspension: Featuring a Bilstein® Black Hawk® e2 shock system, 11.8 inches of ground clearance, and 35-inch all-terrain tires on 18-inch wheels, providing superior control and articulation over challenging terrains.

Luxurious and Tech-Forward Cabin: The RHO offers a refined interior with leather-trimmed bucket seats, a 12-inch Uconnect® 5 Nav touchscreen, and an available 19-speaker Harman Kardon® audio system, ensuring comfort and connectivity on any journey.

Both models are now available for test drives and order at the MSM Automotive showroom in Ulaanbaatar.