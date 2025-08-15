Jeep Renegade production officially coming to an end

The Jeep Renegade won’t be celebrating its twelfth birthday. The compact SUV, one of the brand’s most popular models, is set to bow out, with confirmation coming directly from a Jeep spokesperson. Launched in Europe in 2014 and built at Stellantis‘ Melfi plant in Italy, the Renegade has received regular updates, most recently in 2024, remaining competitive for more than a decade. Its discontinuation will follow that of the Fiat 500X, which is also being retired from the market.

Jeep Renegade: end of an era, production to cease by 2025

The decision is tied to Stellantis‘ industrial strategy. The Renegade rides on Fiat’s small-wide platform, now dated and with no further development planned. As reported by German outlet Auto Motor und Sport, Jeep has opted to gradually phase out the model in Europe in order to meet new regulations, adapt to market trends, and align with customer preferences. For now, no direct successor is planned.

The entry-level SUV role in Jeep’s European range will be taken over by the Jeep Avenger, roughly 20 cm shorter, with prices starting at €26,300. The next step up will be the new Jeep Compass (4.55 meters, starting at €42,400 for the “First Edition” model). According to the spokesperson, the European product strategy will focus on four core models: Avenger, Compass, and the upcoming Jeep Wagoneer S and Jeep Recon. The absence of references to iconic models such as the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee in the European plan has fueled speculation about their future in the region, where the brand appears to be moving decisively toward electrification.

Since its debut, the Renegade has been a bestseller for Jeep, with over two million units sold worldwide, more than 500,000 of them in Europe. Its versatility was one of its strengths, offered with or without all-wheel drive and with gasoline, diesel, mild hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

At present, the PHEV is no longer available to order, leaving only the 130-hp front-wheel-drive E-Hybrid in the lineup. Production of this version will end by late 2025, though Jeep expects dealer inventory to remain available into early 2026.

The Renegade’s departure marks the end of a significant chapter in the brand’s recent history. As a compact SUV, it earned praise for its design, versatile dimensions, and commercial success in Europe. However, its relatively high price compared to some rivals and the market’s shift toward electric models have contributed to its gradual decline. Now, the Avenger and Compass will take up its mantle, albeit with a different approach and a stronger focus on zero-emissions mobility.