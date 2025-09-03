Jeep Renegade facelift: here’s how the SUV could change in South America

In recent weeks, spy shots have surfaced in Brazil showing a camouflaged prototype of the facelifted Jeep Renegade. Unlike in Europe, where the SUV is set to be phased out, the model will continue to be produced and updated in South America. With this in mind, Jeep is reportedly working on a refresh, as confirmed by the latest sightings on public roads.

Jeep Renegade facelift: the new look envisioned for South America

Based on these images, Brazilian designer Kleber Silva, known online as KDesign, has created a rendering that imagines the final appearance of the updated Renegade. His proposal draws inspiration from Jeep’s new design language while preserving the model’s distinctive identity, which remains especially popular in Brazil.

According to Silva, the facelift could hit the market as a 2026 model year, bringing key updates such as redesigned bumpers, full LED front and rear lighting units, and a completely revamped cabin. The exterior styling borrows cues already seen on the Compass and the new Cherokee, reinforcing Jeep’s family look.

Inside, the transformation would be even more significant. The dashboard is expected to adopt a horizontal layout with a digital instrument cluster, a larger infotainment system, and a more spacious, functional center console, similar to the Compass. The evolution aims to improve comfort and ergonomics without altering the spirit of the compact SUV.

It now remains to be seen whether the South American Renegade facelift will closely resemble the rendering. In Europe, however, it is still unclear whether there will be room for a new generation or if the model will be permanently replaced by upcoming electrified offerings.