Is this the new Jeep Renegade? Set to return as a mild hybrid

Stellantis is preparing to phase out the current Jeep Renegade, with production at the Melfi plant nearing its end. But the nameplate isn’t set to disappear. According to recent reports, the model could return in 2027, this time powered by a mild-hybrid system. Supporting this theory is the sighting of a prototype.

A first confirmation comes from a test mule captured on public roads by the YouTube channel Autos Segredos. The images show a familiar-sized SUV that introduces both styling and mechanical updates. Expected changes include redesigned bumpers, while the Renegade’s trademark round headlights will remain. The interior, however, is expected to see more extensive upgrades, with a completely new dashboard, seats, and door panels.

Technically, the next-generation Jeep Renegade is expected to adopt a 48V mild-hybrid setup based on the Bio-Hybrid e-DCT platform, at least for South America. In this configuration, the electric motor is integrated directly into the dual-clutch automatic transmission, a solution already used in other Stellantis hybrids that saves space and improves efficiency. It will be paired with a compact 0.9 kWh battery mounted under the driver’s seat, designed to support start-up and acceleration phases.

Rumors also suggest the lineup will eventually include a fully electric version, a plug-in hybrid, and a combustion-powered variant aimed at markets where electrification adoption remains limited. The official debut is reportedly scheduled for early 2026, with market launch expected before the end of that year. For now, Jeep enthusiasts will have to wait for further updates on the Renegade’s future.