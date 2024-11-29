The Jeep Renegade is now awarded as the best luxury car under R$150,000

Success that continues. The Jeep Renegade, made in Brazil, continues to be a highly successful car. The latest generation of the Renegade, packed with new features and improvements, has won a coveted award, once again confirming it as a benchmark in its segment.

The Jeep Renegade is the best luxury car under R$150,000

In the Brazilian automotive scene, the Jeep Renegade has once again made a splash, putting itself in the spotlight and winning a prestigious award. The Exame Casual Best Cars of the Year 2024 ranking, now in its third edition, crowned it the best luxury car under R$150,000.

Produced in the Goiana plant, the Renegade is a benchmark in the segment. In fact, it is the first Jeep produced in the Goiana Automotive Hub, in Pernambuco. The 2025 edition, renewed and further enriched, is distinguished by a perfect balance between standard equipment and performance. Comfort, technology, refinement and safety come together in a comprehensive and irresistible offering.

The successful features of the queen of accessible luxury

Features that convinced the expert panel of 32 trade journalists included a panoramic sunroof, high-quality interior trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless smartphone connectivity, a two-tone roof, Full LED headlights, and a full suite of driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Under the hood, the Renegade boasts the most powerful engine in its class, coupled with four-wheel independent suspension and all-wheel drive, a combination that ensures a dynamic and safe driving experience even in challenging terrain. Rounding out the picture is a 5-year factory warranty that underscores the brand’s confidence in product quality.

The Renegade’s win is an important recognition for Jeep, which has confirmed its leadership in the compact SUV sector. The ability to offer a premium product at a competitive price, combined with an attractive design and high-level technological equipment, has allowed the Renegade to win the hearts of Brazilian motorists.

Jeep Renegade recap, launch and sales

As a reminder, the Jeep Renegade 2025 launched in July in Brazil with four new versions arrived on the market maintaining the model’s good commercial performance.

A few month ago, in one of our published articles, we had taken stock of Renegade sales in Brazil. In fact, this premium off-road Jeep Renegade brand had already sold almost 35 thousand units in Brazil by 2024, in the competitive B-SUV segment. This demonstrates the commercial strength of this iconic Jeep model. In August alone, Renegade registrations totaled 5,517. In July, the model had already registered 5,700 units, a record since it received the 1.3 Turbo engine. It also features a wide variety of original Mopar accessories, allowing customers even more customization of the SUV. There are more than 50 items that give even more exclusivity to the model, which is already the only one with 4×4 traction in its segment, as well as having the most powerful engine in its class. Now we’ll see at the end of this year what the exact sales number of Jeep’s affordable luxury queen will be.

With Jeep Renegade 2025 in Brazil, remember that new Altitude, Night Eagle, Sahara and Willys versions have arrived to complete the range with all the quality and authenticity of the Jeep brand DNA.