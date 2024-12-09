Jeep reintroduces Mojito and Joose colors for the 2025 Wrangler and Gladiator

For the coming year, the American Jeep brand wants to offer enthusiasts and all consumers two shades that we have certainly seen before, namely Mojito (PGE) and Joose (PL4). These colors, as anticipated, have already been very popular in the past, and they have been chosen specifically to bring back the excitement for the Wrangler and Gladiator models.

Mojito (PGE) and Joose (PL4), freshness and nostalgia

The attention-grabbing green of Mojito is seen as a true reminder of the nature and desire for adventure that has always characterized the Jeep brand. This hue, which has been popular in the past, has been especially popular with enthusiast consumers for its bold and refreshing appearance. Obviously, this is a color suitable for those who love bright shades and are not afraid to stand out on the street. If you possess these characteristics, you might find in Mojito the perfect color to express your personality.

The Joose (PL4), a deep and rather vibrant orange, is obviously also a real blast from the past for many Jeep enthusiasts. In fact, everyone who has ever owned a Wrangler JK will surely remember the “Crush” shade, which shares many similarities with the Joose. This color, in addition to being an homage to the past, is also used to give a clear reference to the world of performance. In fact, the Joose finds its roots in Dodge’s “Header Orange” (also known as Peel Out) featured on the all-new Dodge Charger Daytona 2024, and Ram’s “Ignition Orange.”

Confirmation of colors but not details from Jeep

Although for the time being the company has confirmed the return of these eye-catching shades, specific details regarding any additional costs or production limitations have not yet been released. Since years past, limited-edition paints have often been a synonym for overpricing over standard hues, but despite this, true Jeep enthusiasts are willing to invest to achieve an exclusive and unmistakable look.

Obviously, the choice to repurpose Mojito and Joose is not random on Jeep’s part. These colors, thanks to their strong visual impact, are able to evoke certain types of feelings, such as energy, adventure and freedom, values that have always characterized the Jeep brand. Moreover, their return to Jeep dealerships fits perfectly with the concrete possibility of customization and individuality that characterizes the vehicles of this brand. Thus, in this way, it is possible to offer customers the opportunity to express their personality through the choice of a unique and distinctive color.

A Jeep spokesperson emphasized that these shades represent much more than just an aesthetic finish. He was keen to point out that colors like Mojito and Joose are an authentic expression of the adventurous spirit and strong community that revolves around the Jeep brand. If we want to put it differently as well, we can certainly confirm that owning a car with one of these colors not only gives one the opportunity to have a highly customized Jeep, but one also joins a group of great enthusiasts with the same passion for off-roading.