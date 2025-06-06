Jeep registered more than 10,000 SUVs in Brazil in May

Jeep ended the month of May with an outstanding result in Brazil, registering 10,539 SUVs registered. This figure represents a 13 percent increase over the previous month, confirming the brand’s solid position in the hearts of Brazilian consumers.

May an exceptional month for Jeep in Brazil

May was a month of great celebration for Jeep in Brazil. In addition to its sales success, the brand celebrated ten years of producing its vehicles in the country. In this decade, Jeep has established itself as a pioneer and leader in the transformation of the Brazilian automotive market toward the SUV segment.

The brand totaled 10,539 units sold, registering a 13 percent increase over the previous month. This positive trend is also reflected in the cumulative annual total, with 46,415 vehicles registered since the beginning of the year, marking a 6 percent increase over the same period last year.

The anniversary was the perfect occasion for an exciting announcement: in 2026, Jeep will launch a fourth SUV produced and sold in Brazil: the Jeep Avenger. This new model will join the already established Renegade, Compass, and Commander, promising new and exciting adventures to Brazilian customers in the years to come.

Jeep Compass starring

The undisputed protagonist of this success is the Jeep Compass, which in May once again confirmed its leadership in the mid-size SUV segment. With as many as 5,689 registrations, the Compass not only established itself as the best-selling mid-size SUV, but it also took a prominent place among the top ten best-selling cars in the Brazilian market. An achievement that underscores its consumer appreciation, thanks to distinctive features such as advanced technology, high safety standards and remarkable on-road and off-road capabilities. Since the beginning of the year, the Compass has already sold 22,988 units, confirming its status as a benchmark model in the automotive landscape.

Renegade, Commander and Avenger

And also in May, the Jeep Renegade stood out as the top model, thanks in part to a limited and numbered special edition of 1,010 exclusive vehicles. This compact SUV recorded 3,645 sales in May alone, contributing to a total of 17,259 units sold since the beginning of the year and securing a 7.1 percent share in the B-SUV segment.

Rounding out the Jeep brand’s success in Brazil, the Jeep Commander achieved 1,200 units sold in May, surpassing 6,000 total registrations for the year to 6,027.

Hugo Domingues, Jeep vice president for South America, expressed great satisfaction with these results, “This has been an outstanding month for Jeep! We celebrate ten years of production in the country and our leadership position in the Brazilian market this decade. Jeep has transformed the market, and our vehicles have consistently introduced innovation and technology.”

The executive also highlighted the brand’s future prospects, “We ended May with a clear vision of Jeep’s future in Brazil. The introduction of the Jeep Avenger as the fourth locally produced model, flanking Renegade, Compass and Commander, highlights the direction of the brand and the strategic importance of the Brazilian market for us.”