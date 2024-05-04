Jeep records the highest sales volume of the year in Brazil in April 2024

In addition to celebrating Jeep Day, the brand brought several new products last month, including the new Compass and the 2025 Commander, both with the new Blackhawk version and the 272-hp Hurricane engine. It also announced a 5-year warranty on its entire lineup in Brazil. To top it off, the American automaker sold 9,447 units, making it the month with the best sales volume of the year.

Once again, the Compass was the absolute leader among medium SUVs, with over 3,930 units sold in April 2024. In the first four months of the year, the model also rose to the top spot among C-SUVs, with over 15,566 registrations and a 31% share of the segment. With the arrival of the New Compass 2025, this leadership should be further consolidated in the coming months.

The Renegade also achieved excellent results last month, with 4,382 units, for a total of 14,784 since the beginning of the year. The Commander, which introduced important new features at the end of April, totaled 1,103 sales last month and 4,320 registrations in the first four months of the year. The arrival of the new Commander 2025 and all its new features should ensure the model a prominent position on the market in the coming months as well. In the first four months of the year, Jeep has exceeded the 35,000 units sold in the country.

“April is always a special month for Jeep. In addition to celebrating Jeep Day, we also announced great news to shake up the market. In the new Compass and Commander line, we guarantee more performance, more safety, new versions, and we also announce a 5-year warranty on our entire national range. All this to bring an even more complete and unbeatable offer. Despite being on sale for only a few days, we have already seen an enthusiastic response from the public to the new models,” emphasizes Hugo Domingues, Vice President of the Jeep brand for South America.