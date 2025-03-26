Jeep Recon spotted in near final version

Recently, shots from MoparInsiders revealed a detail that has generated much excitement, namely the electric sunroof, a very distinguishing element that confirms the “open-air” essence of the Jeep brand.

Jeep continues to renew itself

Jeep continues to refine the Recon Moab 4xe, a model that was uniquely designed to best bring together the power of electric with the brand’s legendary off-road capabilities. The electric sunroof adds a hint of freedom, allowing you to fully experience adventure, whether it’s a mountain trail or a coastal road. The images show a prototype in what appears to be a final configuration, suggesting that the market launch is getting closer.

Therefore, the Jeep Recon Moab 4xe is getting ready to try to redefine the concept of an electric SUV, proving that sustainability and adventure can exist at the same time and under the same conditions. With its rugged design, off-road performance and the innovations we are talking about, this model is ready to win over everyone who loves off-road and innovation.

Additional new features of the Jeep Recon model

The Recon also introduces a significant new feature to the market, namely its construction on the STLA Large monocoque platform. This engineering choice is designed to endow the car with superior ride comfort on the road, without compromising the Jeep brand’s off-road capabilities that the whole world is now familiar with. Recent images of the Recon Moab prototype provide an up-close look at details that indicate the vehicle’s advanced stage of development. The prototype retains its rugged appearance, with vinyl camouflage concealing the backlit seven-slot grille and D-pillar, which will display the Recon badge in the future. The absence of the traditional Jeep badge is a common practice in pre-production models.

The Jeep Recon also features a major cosmetic update. These are the tow hooks change from the blue color, typical of 4xe models, to red, a styling nod that certainly hints at the Wrangler Rubicon and Trailhawk models, designed for extreme off-roading. This change, anticipated during the Super Bowl commercial, confirms Jeep’s attention to detail and customization for its enthusiast audience.

Moab version and possible hybrid version

The Moab version of the Recon is designed for those seeking uncompromising off-road performance. Equipped with increased ground clearance, 17-inch wheels with Nexen Roadian ATX all-terrain tires and underbody protection, this configuration is ideal for tackling the roughest terrain. Jeep thus proves that electrification does not sacrifice the off-road capabilities that have made the brand famous.

Based on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, the Recon is the first electric off-road vehicle to take advantage of this architecture. With a dual 400-volt electric motor, output ranges between 450 and 600 horsepower, providing high performance both on and off-road. All-wheel drive (4×4), a hallmark of Jeep, is standard. Antonio Filosa, COO of Stellantis North America, opened to the possibility of a hybrid version of the Recon, recognizing the diverse needs of the market. “While focusing on electrification, we evaluate all options for the Recon because of the versatility of its platform,” Filosa said.