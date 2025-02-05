Jeep Recon: here’s everything we know about the upcoming off-roader

More than two years after its initial announcement, the Jeep Recon, the electric SUV designed for off-road use, is finally approaching production. According to MoparInsiders, Stellantis is accelerating the launch timeline, with production scheduled to begin on February 24 at the Toluca facility in Mexico, where the assembly line is transitioning from producing the Jeep Compass and electric Wagoneer S to the new off-roader.

The Recon, which draws inspiration from the historic Jeep Cherokee XJ generation, represents the brand’s first true step into the fully electric off-road segment, evolving from the Wrangler 4xe experience. The anticipated technical specifications mention an AWD configuration with dual motors capable of delivering between 450 and 600 HP. Three trim levels are planned: Willys, Overland, and Moab, identified based on prototypes spotted in Michigan.

From a technical standpoint, Jeep has confirmed the presence of the Selec-Terrain traction management system, e-locker, underbody protection, tow hooks, and specific off-road tires. The vehicle will also feature a one-touch electric roof and the ability to remove doors and windows, a characteristic teased since the original concept.

Former Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa recently told Automotive News that while maintaining their electrification strategy, they are evaluating various options for the Recon, emphasizing the versatility of the platform on which it will be built. Currently, the project includes a fully electric version, but hybrid variants are also being studied, potentially equipped with the 1.6-liter electrified engine or the 2.0-liter turbo PHEV system from the Wrangler 4xe.

The launch will initially take place in North America, followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. According to Car and Driver estimates, U.S. prices are expected to range between $60,000 and $79,000, positioning the Recon as a direct electric competitor to the Ford Bronco.