Jeep Recon arrives with 650 HP and a Trail Rated badge

After years of teasing, the 2026 Jeep Recon has finally dropped, and the numbers are aggressive. Jeep’s highly anticipated electric off-road SUV is launching in the Moab trim, a designation that now seems to signify both rock-crawling capability and absolutely ridiculous speed. The Recon is powered by two electric motors generating a combined 650 HP and a staggering 890 Nm of torque, rocketing this 2,700 kg electric brick to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds.

Built on the STLA Large platform (shared with the Wagoneer S), the Recon is certified Trail Rated, a badge it earns despite its bulk. It achieves this feat with specialized motor tuning: the rear electric motor boasts a 15:1 final drive ratio and an electric locking differential for superior low-speed control, while the front runs an 11:1 ratio. The Moab trim’s Selec-Terrain system includes five driving modes, including a dedicated Rock mode, ensuring that the 33-inch tires and 9.1 inches of ground clearance are put to use.

In a direct comparison to its gasoline sibling, the Recon is about 13 cm longer and wider than the four-door Wrangler, yet somehow features a 15 cm shorter wheelbase. A clear nod to improved maneuverability on trails, though it sacrifices a bit of cargo space.

Visually, the Recon adheres to the brand gospel. The iconic seven-slot grille remains, now illuminated, of course, framing U-shaped LED daytime running lights. The front bumper, complete with two obligatory red tow hooks, aggressively protrudes to protect the LED-rich fascia. And because it’s a Jeep, the doors and modular load panels can be completely removed, alongside the rear swing-gate glass and rear windows, offering that essential open-air driving experience.

The interior, however, is a digital conversion. Traditional buttons are out, replaced by a dual-screen setup featuring a 12.3-inch driver display and a massive 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment screen. This shift means the heating, ventilation, and AC controls are now purely digital. A brave choice for a vehicle destined for muddy trails.

Launching initially in the US and Canada before a global rollout, the Recon starts production in Toluca, Mexico, early next year, promising high-performance silence and rugged utility.