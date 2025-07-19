New Jeep Recon: everything we know so far in July 2025

The Jeep Recon EV is one of the American brand’s most anticipated models for the transition to electric mobility. Despite first prototypes being spotted several times during testing over recent months, Jeep has not yet begun series production of the vehicle, which remains in pre-production phase. The first units destined for the public won’t arrive before the end of the year. The official Jeep website continues to indicate a launch for “late 2025”, without providing a precise date. According to the latest reports, the launch should occur in Q4 2025.

Jeep Recon EV: the electric off-roader that promises to revolutionize the segment

The Jeep Recon is built on the STLA Large platform, the same one that will be used for various electric models from the Stellantis group. It’s a unibody SUV with independent suspension, designed to offer an authentic off-road experience comparable to that of the Wrangler. The design, faithful to the initial concept, includes elements like the classic seven-slot grille, removable doors, electrically opening roof, and considerable ground clearance. Test versions spotted show all-terrain tires, reinforced bumpers, tow hooks, and underbody protection, clear signs of the model’s trail-ready vocation.

From a technical standpoint, the Recon will adopt two electric motors to ensure all-wheel drive. Total power should vary between 450 and 600 horsepower, depending on the version, and according to recent registered patents, will be paired with an innovative three-speed transmission for electric vehicles, developed to optimize torque delivery on difficult terrain. Estimated range falls between 300 and 350 miles (480 to 560 kilometers), thanks to a battery pack of approximately 100 kWh. However, the EPA-certified range has not yet been officially announced.

Jeep has confirmed that at least three trim levels will be available: Willys, Overland, and Moab. The latter will be the most off-road oriented, with specific equipment to tackle challenging trails. Prices have not yet been declared, but an entry-level price around $60,000 is expected, placing the Recon in a premium segment in direct competition with models like the electric Land Rover Defender.

The Recon represents a fundamental piece in Jeep’s electrification strategy, but for now remains a project awaiting realization. Additionally, hybrid or combustion variants could later arrive on the market, likely PHEV. We’ll have to wait until the end of 2025 for more details on this model and whether the Recon will truly live up to expectations.