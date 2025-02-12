Jeep Recon 4xe previewed ahead of late 2025 launch

In 2025, Jeep will debut several new vehicles. Among the new arrivals is the Jeep Recon 4xe, a 100% electric off-road vehicle. The automaker had previously shown it as a concept, and now the off-roader made a brief appearance in Jeep’s commercial that aired during Super Bowl 2025. During the event, Stellantis showed Jeep advertisements featuring Harrison Ford, where several brand models made appearances, including the new Recon 4xe, and another ad dedicated to Ram.

Stellantis confirms Jeep Recon 4xe arrival in 2025

Thanks to the video, we can take another quick look at this new model which, as mentioned at the beginning, will be exclusively electric. The shape has remained practically the same as the concept, and thus the vehicle will be characterized by a design with squared lines, with a style that recalls the well-known Wrangler. As previously announced by the automaker, the new Recon 4xe will be a true off-road vehicle, offering the off-road driving experience typical of all Jeeps.

For this very reason, it will feature the Jeep Selec-Terrain traction management system, e-locker axle technology, underbody protection, tow hooks, and off-road tires. Regarding the mechanics, we don’t know much at the moment. It’s said that the vehicle will be based on the Stellantis Group’s STLA Large platform, but there are no details about the powertrain that will be used.

We will certainly learn more about the new Jeep Recon 4xe in the coming months as the debut approaches. The presentation of this model is expected between September and October. To see it on the road, we’ll have to wait a few more months. In fact, it’s expected in the first quarter of 2026. This model will debut in both North America and Europe.