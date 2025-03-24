Jeep recalls Wagoneer S electric SUV for headlight technical problems

Setback for the electric Jeep Wagoneer S with nearly 4,000 vehicles recalled for headlight irregularities. This electric SUV, which clearly distinguishes itself from traditional Wagoneer models with a chassis derived from the Ram 1500, has an anomaly in its lighting adjustment systems that violates federal safety standards.

Stellantis is recalling 3,919 Wagoneer S vehicles due to a headlight issue

The error, found in vehicles assembled between March 2024 and January 2025, involves the inability to adjust the headlights vertically without tools, while the horizontal adjustment, which should be inaccessible, is easily manipulable. Dealers will receive recall information at the end of March, while owners will be notified by May.

On the commercial front, the Jeep Wagoneer S is struggling to take off. With only 231 units delivered last year, Jeep has had to resort to aggressive discount policies: over $10,000 reduction for the 2024 model and $6,500 for the 2025 version, strategies rarely applied to vehicles recently introduced to the market.

Despite its impressive technical features – dual electric motor producing 600 horsepower, acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, and nearly 310 miles of range – the base price of $65,200 is not very competitive compared to the $60,000 asked for the traditional Wagoneer with the Hurricane biturbo engine.

These difficulties reflect the challenges Stellantis is facing in the debut of the STLA Large platform, also used for the Dodge Charger Daytona EV. While the company works to resolve quality issues, it is preparing for the arrival of the Recon, a more off-road oriented version that draws more inspiration from the Wrangler in its design.