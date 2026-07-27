Jeep prepares a new flagship SUV for Europe with help from Dongfeng

Jeep is preparing a large SUV for Europe that will sit above the Compass, with a launch expected between 2027 and 2028 and a projected starting price of around €50,000. The model aims to fill part of the gap left by the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler, both of which have exited the European market, while approaching the Land Rover Defender in size and positioning.

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The new SUV would not directly replace either discontinued model. Instead, it would help Jeep rebuild a premium offering around powertrains better suited to the needs of the European market over the next few years.

Jeep’s new European flagship SUV could rival the Land Rover Defender

The project combines Jeep’s product direction with Dongfeng’s industrial resources. The Chinese automaker will provide the platform, technology, and manufacturing capacity, while Jeep will retain control over the design, proportions, chassis tuning, and overall character of the vehicle.

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Production will take place in China, although Jeep plans to sell the SUV in Europe and other international markets. Fabio Catone, head of Jeep in Europe, compared the approach to Apple’s production model for the iPhone: the company behind the product defines its identity and specifications, while a manufacturing partner supplies the facilities needed to shorten development and production times.

The collaboration should therefore involve much more than simply restyling an existing Dongfeng model. Jeep intends to shape both the on-road behavior and off-road capability, two essential elements for supporting the SUV’s premium positioning. All-wheel drive appears likely, although the company has not yet revealed any technical details.

Jeep has also yet to choose the final powertrain lineup. Possible options include plug-in hybrids, fully electric versions, and extended-range electric vehicles, or EREVs.

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In an EREV, a combustion engine does not drive the wheels directly. Instead, it acts as a generator to extend the range of the electric powertrain. This technology has become increasingly popular in China, although Jeep has not confirmed it for the European version.

The renderings created by Avarvarii for Auto Express interpret the information currently available and do not preview the final design. Jeep will reveal the production model’s styling, dimensions, powertrain range, and pricing at a later date.