Jeep new limited-edition ‘Joose’ color for Wrangler and Gladiator

Jeep celebrates 4×4 Day with the launch of “Joose,” a new orange shade available for Wrangler and Gladiator 2025

Joose, a new, intense shade of orange, is now available as an exterior color for Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator. Joose joins other new Jeep brand colors for 2025, including Mojito!, Fathom Blue and the military olive green ’41 inspired. Available for order now at a suggested retail price in the United States of $895.

Joose, big news for Jeep’s coveted models

That big news we are talking about today comes directly from one of the official press releases of the Stellantis automotive group, released just yesterday, on April 4, 2025. Orange, are you happy that the Jeep brand is offering such bold exterior colors? “Just in today’s celebration of 4×4 Day, Jeep unveils its must-have new exterior shade, Joose. The vibrant shade of orange is available for order on both the iconic Jeep Wrangler and the industry’s most capable midsize pickup, Jeep Gladiator.”

To mark 4×4 Day 2025, Jeep unveils its newest can’t miss exterior shade, Joose. The vibrant shade of orange is available to order now on both the iconic Jeep Wrangler and the industry’s most capable midsize pickup, Jeep Gladiator.

“The Jeep brand challenges the sea of uniformity in the SUV segment with bold limited-edition colors,” said Bob Broderdorf, CEO of the Jeep brand. “A striking hue like Joose allows our customers to express their individuality and stand out, whether they are driving through city streets or conquering the next mountain pass.” Joose is just one of many bold or limited-edition colors from the Jeep brand in recent years, including Mojito! green, High Velocity yellow, Tuscadero pink, and the new ’41 military-inspired olive green for 2025. Available for order now on all Jeep Gladiator 2025 models and most Jeep Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe 2025 models, Joose has a suggested U.S. price of $895. All that remains is to see what effect this great news from the two Jeeps will now have on consumers.

The Jeep Gladiator and the Jeep Wrangler

The Jeep Gladiator is designed from the ground up to be Jeep’s most capable off-road pickup truck ever, building on a rich tradition of durable and reliable Jeep pickups with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, outdoor freedom, smart functionality and versatility. Available in Sport, Sport S, Willys, Trail Rated Rubicon and the brand’s only Desert Rated model, Mojave, Jeep Gladiator features a standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine rated at 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque and a versatile cargo box. The Jeep Gladiator 2025 offers unmatched capabilities with unsurpassed maximum 4×4 towing up to 7,700 lbs. and best-in-class payload up to 1,725 lbs.

Jeep Wrangler, backed by more than 80 years of 4×4 engineering expertise, the Jeep Wrangler 2025 is the most recognizable and capable vehicle on the planet. The Jeep Wrangler builds on the brand’s goal of providing freedom of choice by offering an unparalleled combination of leading off-road capability, iconic Jeep design, outdoor freedom, advanced powertrains and refined interiors, as well as an array of innovative safety features and advanced technology, including the class-exclusive Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid , America’s best-selling PHEV for four consecutive years.