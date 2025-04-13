Jeep ‘New Gladiator’ officially launched in Korea

On April 11, 2025, Jeep officially launched in Korea the “New Gladiator,” an authentic American pickup truck that is the result of Jeep’s exceptional know-how and off-road DNA.

The new Jeep Gladiator launched in Korea

The new Gladiator is launched in the unique Rubicon trim, with a selling price of 85.1 million won. In Korea, it is classified as a cargo vehicle and is subject to tax breaks, such as an annual automobile tax of 28,500 won, exemption from property tax and education tax, and a 2 percent reduction in acquisition tax. In addition, VAT refunds are available when a company purchases the asset. All customers who sign a contract in April and receive delivery by May will also receive a “Helinox Tactical Field Office Cube” as a gift.

Jeep will also sell a limited edition of 9 new Gladiator ’41 Editions in Korea to commemorate Jeep’s legendary original military vehicle, the ‘Willys MB,’ which follows the model of the Wrangler . They come with the special edition badge that inherits Willis’ military spirit, along with exclusive ’41 Edition items such as a set of whiskey flasks and a tumbler. The sale price is 85.6 million won.

Bang Sil, CEO of Stellantis Korea, said, “The new Gladiator proved its marketability in the competitive North American market by winning the ‘North American Truck of the Year 2020’ award.” He added, “With the pickup truck market more in turmoil than ever before, we hope customers looking for luxury outdoor living will experience the added value of freedom and adventure with the new Gladiator.”

The Freedom Top

Open-air opening system, the only one of its kind in the segment, complements the new Gladiator’s unique sense of adventure. The combination of the three-piece Freedom Top hardtop with fully-opening first and second rows, removable doors and folding windshield allows for different open-air driving experiences, depending on driver preference and terrain conditions. In addition, Jeep’s signature seven-slit grille has evolved into a bolder, more compact design, while the stealth antenna integrated into the trail-ready windshield tidies up the exterior while reducing the risk of interference from obstacles.

It also offers versatile storage space for an adventurous lifestyle. In addition to basic storage compartments, such as the truck box, mesh pockets on the doors and center console, it also offers lockable storage space that can be used safely when the doors and soft top are separated and maximizes space efficiency with a lockable rear seat space that opens when the second row is folded down and a removable storage compartment under the seat.

The new Gladiator continues to improve on Jeep’s original off-road details and has completed a structure that provides stability and performance even in extreme environments. The class-exclusive electronic front stabilizer bar disconnect system maximizes traction in extreme terrain, while the front camera helps avoid obstacles in terrain with limited visibility. The high-strength steel frame and specially designed body effectively disperse impact energy to protect occupants, while the underbody protection plate prevents underbody damage. In addition, to minimize the risk of cracks and breakage, Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass has been applied to the front glass.

Meanwhile, Jeep will hold the “Jeep Festival” at showrooms across the country from the 11th to the 30th to celebrate the launch of the new Gladiator, which boasts powerful 4×4 performance. Simply test-drive the new Gladiator, Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and other models in April, and you will receive a coupon for a Starbucks coffee, and a drawing will be held among customers who purchase the car to win expensive prizes. More info here https://www.media.stellantis.com/kr-ko/jeep/press/