The new Jeep Wrangler, featuring a redesigned grille inspired by the legendary Rubicon 20th Anniversary

The Jeep Wrangler is the epitome of the Jeep brand, representing more than 80 years of heritage in off-road capabilities and adventurous spirit. Its rugged design and versatility have solidified its position as an icon in the automotive industry. In this new edition, the Jeep Wrangler gets a makeover, offering a new turbocharged engine, updated exterior aesthetics, and incorporating advanced technology inside.

Building on its 4×4 history, the 2025 Jeep Wrangler is one of the most recognizable and capable vehicles on the planet. It is based on the brand’s goal of offering freedom of choice, and this update of the U.S.-manufactured model incorporates major innovations in exterior design, interior technology and a new turbocharged engine.

The Jeep Wrangler inspired Rubicon 20th Anniversary

In this new edition, the Jeep Wrangler adds a redesigned grille inspired by the Rubicon 20th Anniversary to its exterior, which not only updates its design but also allows more airflow to the engine.

Complementing the exterior upgrade, the Jeep Wrangler now has a new 17-inch wheel design, and the antenna has been repositioned and integrated into the windshield to improve frontal space on the hood and thus better avoid obstacles that can hinder off-road performance.

Likewise, the Jeep Wrangler incorporates more technology and comfort with a new 12.3-in. touchscreen multimedia screen with landscape orientation and electrically adjustable and heated front seats.

The Jeep Wrangler upgrades its engine and now incorporates the Hurricane 4, 4-cylinder inline, turbocharged, 2.0-liter engine with 270 hp and 400 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. Compared to the previous engine, this new engine has higher torque and lower weight, resulting in exceptional levels of performance both on and off the tarmac. This set is combined with an 8-speed automatic transmission and a ROCK -TRAC™ HD gearbox. The general features are:

2.0 liters

Turbocharged

direct injection

270 hp at 5,250 rpm

400 Nm at 3,000 rpm (+53 Nm over previous engine)

8-speed automatic transmission

ROCK-TRAC™ transfer box

In terms of safety, occupant protection is reflected in all available active and passive safety components, which now incorporate new features such as:

Adaptive cruise control with Stop N’ Go function

automatic high beam

blind spot warning

Autonomous emergency braking

The new Jeep Wrangler is equipped with a ROC-TRACK™ transfer box

Regarding off-road capabilities, the new Jeep Wrangler is equipped with a ROC-TRACK™. transfer box with 5 driving modes: 2WD, 4WD Auto, 4WD Part Time, N, 4WD LOW. This, added to the rigid front and rear axles, TRU-LOCK™ differential lock, electronic stabilizer bar disconnect, Off Road driving mode, front off-road camera, and Trail Rated seal, make it one of the vehicles to tackle any terrain.

Like the rest of the Jeep lineup, the model has a transferable warranty of 3 years or 100,000 km (whichever comes first).

Maintenance services must be performed every 12 months for 12,000 kilometers, whichever occurs first. Wrangler Rubicon 2.0 Turbo AT8 4×4 – 147,000 USD.