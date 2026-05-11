Jeep named America’s most patriotic brand for 25th straight year

The annual “Most Patriotic Brands” survey conducted by Brand Keys for 2026, based on a sample of more than 9,720 American consumers aged 18 to 65 and the analysis of 1,200 brands across 120 categories, has confirmed Jeep at the top of the ranking for the 25th consecutive year. No other U.S. brand has matched this record in this specific survey.

Jeep’s American identity earns another patriotic brand victory

The consistency of the recognition even impressed Robert Passikoff, president and founder of Brand Keys, who described Jeep as an anomaly in modern marketing. Maintaining a stable emotional connection with the public around a theme such as patriotism becomes increasingly complex as the meaning of that value changes from one generation to the next.

Yet Jeep has managed to hold that position for a quarter of a century, supported by an image rooted in World War II and shaped over 85 years of history. Over time, that identity has become tied to ideas such as independence, exploration and frontier spirit, eventually moving beyond the strictly automotive dimension of the brand.

Bob Broderdorf, CEO of Jeep, interpreted the result as the expression of a bond passed down through generations of owners. According to the executive, that connection can still be seen in every model currently in the lineup, from the Wrangler to the Grand Cherokee. For many American customers, these vehicles continue to embody a sense of freedom and belonging that few other automakers can replicate.

The full ranking of the 100 most patriotic brands in the United States will be released on May 18, 2026, but the early confirmation of Jeep’s position reinforces a trend that has long stopped surprising industry observers. It places the Stellantis brand in a category of its own in the relationship between the auto industry and American cultural identity.