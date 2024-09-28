Jeep makes its ninth return to the Rebelle Rally

The American Jeep brand is returning to one of the most exciting Rally events in the world. We are talking about the Rebelle Rally event at which Jeep will make an appearance with the Gladiator Mojave model. This is a pickup uniquely structured to be able to literally ride the dunes that characterize these challenges in the deserts. To do so, however, the brand has also decided to rely on two outstanding female drivers.

Rebelle Rally, an event for brave women

This is the ninth consecutive edition for the Jeep brand. The brand did not want to give up such an exciting environment as the Rebelle Rally this year either. For this edition, the American brand chose to put the Gladiator Mojave model on the track, with such experienced hands as Una Barlow and Teralin Petereit at the helm. The pair of women is already particularly well-known in the rally world, two true veterans. Both have already given several demonstrations in the past of their great skills behind the wheel in extreme situations such as those presented at this event. Over time they have achieved many victories and have become a great benchmark for the industry. This occasion represents the pair’s fourth consecutive appearance at the Rebelle Rally, but what is new is that they will be driving a Jeep Gladiator Mojave for the first time ever.

more than 2,000 kilometers between deserts of Nevada and California

Entering into the specifics, we can say that the Rebelle Rally is a very unique event. It is a true navigation rally, all off-road and dedicated entirely to women, which is held in the United States. In particular, the environment in which this race comes to life is truly incredible, passing between the deserts of Nevada and California covering more than 2,000 kilometers. What makes this competition special is precisely the navigation challenge, in fact, the speed of the classic races is not taken into account, but precisely the participants’ skill in navigation. In fact, the women pilots will have to use maps, compass and roadbook to execute the course correctly, looking for hidden checkpoints following precise routes. As anticipated also, it is the first rally dedicated solely to women. Finally, the Rebelle Rally is also characterized by its sustainability, as electric vehicles have been introduced within the event for the last few years for competition, demonstrating the importance from zero-emission mobility in every occasion.

The Desert Rated Badge System

The Jeep Gladiator Mojave that will be used this year features its “Desert Rated” badge, which looks like the perfect tool for this kind of competition. But what exactly does it mean? It means that this vehicle has been designed and tested solely to provide drivers with exceptional performance in decidedly extreme off-road conditions, just like those that characterize desert racing. This is a kind of guarantee that gives the vehicle the ability to cope with the situation that arises.

Most notably, a high temperature is what we are talking about, as the vehicle’s components were created so that it can withstand the intense heat of the desert without losing performance points. Other challenging detail is of course the sand, for which the Mojave has been equipped with situation-specific tires, as well as suspension, attack/exit angles also capable of providing traction and easy maneuverability in the sand. The vehicle is also equipped with reinforced FOX suspension and underbody guards that make it suitable to withstand the bumps and damage that rough terrain can cause. Finally, the Mojave is also designed to proceed at high speeds over desert terrain.

Exciting statements from Jeep’s top management

Expressing her enthusiasm for this big event was Nena Barlow, who said the pair is determined to represent Jeep at its best at the Rebelle Rally. Barlow also spoke of the Mojave as a truly incredible car, seeing it as capable of overcoming all kinds of obstacles. Both are looking forward to putting the car’s capabilities to the test in the desert.

Bob Broderdorf confidence in the Nena and Teralin abilities

Also speaking about the situation was Bob Broderdorf, who is the senior vice president and Jeep brand manager for North America. Broderdorf stated that the Gladiator Mojave is a completely natural choice if you want to compete at a high level in an event like the Rebelle Rally. He also showed confidence in the abilities of Nena and Teralin, who will surely be able to make the most of the car’s potential. The Rebelle Rally will take place soon, from next October 10 until October 19, and will also be broadcast on Jeep’s official channels.