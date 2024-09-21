Jeep lowers prices for the 2025 Gladiator: the differences compared to the previous pickup

Jeep has announced the new 2025 Gladiator and the new features of this legendary off-road vehicle. Now, the American automaker under Stellantis has specified that prices will be lower than in the past, despite the addition of new standard features. This strategy meets the demands of dealers, who have recently struggled to sell Jeep vehicles, as well as other American Stellantis brands, due to excessively high prices.

2025 Jeep Gladiator: prices for all versions will be lower than 2024, except for the Sport 4×4 model

The 2025 Jeep Gladiator has prices starting from $39,995, including the $1,895 destination fee. Although this is about a hundred dollars higher than the 2024 model, the remaining versions are priced up to $3,000 lower. This is despite updates and the introduction of improvements to standard equipment. These include an 850RE 8-speed automatic transmission, standard power windows, standard power door locks, side curtain airbags for first and second rows, a range of driver assistance features, and the 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen.

Under the hood is a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, producing 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. It also offers towing capacity up to 7,700 pounds and a payload capacity up to 1,725 pounds.

Regarding prices, the entry-level Sport 4×4 version, as mentioned earlier, costs $39,995, compared to $39,790 in 2024. The NightHawk model now costs $40,895, down from $42,585. The Sport S 4×4 model, which cost $43,290, now costs $41,600. The Willys 4×4 model was $46,890, while now it costs $45,200. Finally, both the Mojave 4×4 and Rubicon 4×4 models cost $51,100, compared to $54,890 for the 2024 model.

Bob Broderdorf, Senior Vice President of Jeep North America, stated: “We’ve listened to our off-road truck community, reducing MSRPs across the lineup and adding standard features, making the appeal of Jeep Gladiator stronger than ever.“