Jeep launches limited edition “Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport ’41 Edition” for Japan

Jeep launches limited edition “Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport ’41 Edition” for japanese market. A limited edition vehicle inspired by the Willys MB pays homage to Jeep’s history. A deep but bold military green color blends in with the terrain and green spaces. Available at authorized Jeep dealers nationwide from Saturday, September 13, with a limited run of 150 units

Stellantis Japan: the “Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport ’41 Edition”

Stellantis Japan Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hitoshi Narita) will launch the limited-edition “Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport ’41 Edition,” a full-size off-road Jeep vehicle, the Wrangler, at authorized Jeep dealerships throughout Japan on Saturday, Sept. 13. Only 150 units will be available. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is ¥7,890,000 (including tax).

The “Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport ’41 Edition” is a limited edition vehicle based on the Wrangler’s Unlimited Sport trim. This model features a special military green color scheme, named “’41” in honor of the founding of the Jeep brand in 1941. This shade harmonizes with the colors of the trees, rock walls and terrain, symbolizing the ruggedness and agility of the Willys MB, an essential part of Jeep’s history. It blends seamlessly with the outdoor environment and embodies the “go anywhere, do anything” spirit inherited from Jeep.



Other features include stickers* on the fender and rear window depicting the contour lines of the mountaintop and the silhouette of a Willys MB running along the ridge. In addition, a special “One of ’41” badge is affixed to the left side of the vehicle, symbolizing a worldview full of adventurous spirit.

In addition, buyers of this model will receive an original Jeep “One of ’41” keychain and an item made in collaboration with POLeR, a multi-use outdoor brand from Oregon, USA.The price is the same as the base model, but includes the special stickers and badges, as well as the giveaway mentioned above.

For more details, visit the product website.

URL: https://www.jeep-japan.com/special_models/jeep_2025_one_of_41.html

