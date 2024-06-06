Jeep: its market share grows in Brazil even in May 2024

In May 2024, Jeep registered 8,643 vehicles in Brazil, raising the brand in the ranking of the best-selling ones in the most important South American car market, reaching the sixth place and further increasing its market share.

Jeep continues to grow in Brazil thanks to the sales of Commander, Compass, and Renegade models

One of the brand’s best-selling models last month was the Commander SUV which, in addition to celebrating the milestone of 50,000 units sold in Brazil, also achieved its best performance in 2024. With a total of 1,175 units registered in May and 5,495 sales since the beginning of the year, the model has established itself as the best-selling seven-seater SUV in the country. Furthermore, Commander showed significant growth in its segment compared to the previous month.

With May sales, Compass maintained its leadership among mid-size SUVs since the beginning of the year, with 18,847 units sold in 2024. These sales, combined with the good performance of the Jeep Renegade, with 18,957 registrations since the beginning of the year, led Jeep to 43,751 units sold in 2024. It is also worth noting that both are in the top 10 best-selling SUVs in Brazil this year.

The growth of the American automaker in the South American car market seems unstoppable.

Naturally, things may continue to improve in the coming months, pending important news that will concern the American brand in that continent in the coming years. For example, the debut of the compact Avenger SUV could soon take place, which could give a further boost to its sales.

As for the United States, a few days ago the brand officially presented the Jeep Wagoneer S, an electric SUV that will also debut in Europe next year. Finally, the return of the Jeep Cherokee has also been made official, which should debut in the coming years.