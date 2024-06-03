Jeep Cherokee 2026: here’s everything we know about it

According to the latest rumors, it seems that 2026 will be the year when we will witness the return to the market of a new generation of Jeep Cherokee. Although an official announcement from Jeep, the American brand of the Stellantis group, is still awaited, the rumors appear to be very reliable. Confirmation also comes from the words of Antonio Filosa, CEO of Jeep, who confirmed the arrival of a D-segment SUV in 2026, without revealing the exact name of the model in question. However, the circulating rumors seem to decisively point towards a new incarnation of the Cherokee.

New Jeep Cherokee: its return in 2026 seems increasingly likely

Jeep has not disclosed much official information regarding the new Cherokee. However, the vehicle is expected to be presented next year, while the market launch is scheduled for 2026. Details on the platform that will be used, the powertrains, or other technical specifications have not yet been released. Nevertheless, it is hypothesized that the future Cherokee will have slightly larger dimensions compared to the current Compass and could include a version specifically dedicated to off-road, which will take up the name Trailhawk, already used in the past for the more adventurous variants of Jeep models.

The platform could be Stellantis’ STLA Large. Certainly, over the next few months, new details will emerge about this highly anticipated model, which apparently will also be marketed in Europe, although initially, it might only be sold in North America.

In recent weeks, rumors had circulated that the European version of the new Jeep Cherokee could be produced in Italy, but at the moment, there are no official confirmations in this regard. It is important to remember that, in recent years, this model has not achieved exceptional sales results globally, to the point of being withdrawn from the market. However, the prospects for the future seem brighter, and it is hypothesized that as early as 2026, the first units of the new generation of Cherokee could make their appearance on U.S. roads.